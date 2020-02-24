WiM and AME launch reciprocal member program

The Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM) and the Association for Manufacturing Excellence (AME) have announced a reciprocal membership partnership, providing members the unique opportunity to join both industry-leading associations.

Beginning February 24, 2020, manufacturing professionals who are new or renewing annual members of either association can also join the other association at a reduced rate.

“As the only national trade association dedicated to year-round support for women in the manufacturing sector, WiM is committed to providing members with the tools, training and thought leadership they need for success in their careers,” said Allison Grealis, WiM president. “This reciprocal membership program with AME is one exciting way for WiM members to expand their networks and grow their skills. I look forward to seeing WiM members benefit by affiliating with AME.”



Both associations—AME and WiM—are dedicated to providing educational programming, networking opportunities and industry information to help individuals in the manufacturing sector grow personally and professionally, as well as to improve their organizations’ performance and competitiveness.



“AME has always been devoted to opening seats at the table for women who are interested in joining the operational excellence movement,” said Kim Humphrey, AME president and CEO. “This partnership reaffirms that commitment and ensures AME and WiM members can have access to each organization’s resources, training and thought leaders.”

Since its founding in 1985, the Association for Manufacturing Excellence (AME) has grown into the premier not-for-profit organization for the exchange of enterprise excellence knowledge. The association’s 4,000 members come together through practitioner-to-practitioner experiences to explore lean thinking and other operational improvement methods, exchange best practices and network. Through engaging workshops, plant tours, summits and industry-leading conferences, AME members discover and implement new continuous improvement strategies in order to share, learn and grow. For more information, visit http://www.ame.org.

The Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM) is a more than 3,500-member-strong national association dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women who have chosen a career in the manufacturing industry. It encourages the engagement of women who want to share perspectives, gain cutting-edge manufacturing information, improve leadership and communication skills, participate in sponsoring programs and network with industry peers. WiM is the only national association specifically dedicated to supporting women in the manufacturing sector with year-round programming and a national directory for women in the industry. For more information, visit http://www.womeninmanufacturing.org.



