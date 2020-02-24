MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Software

WiM and AME launch reciprocal member program

The Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM) and the Association for Manufacturing Excellence (AME) have announced a reciprocal membership partnership, providing members the unique opportunity to join both industry-leading associations.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Blue Yonder research: supply chain executives turn to technology amid prolonged challenges
Loftware enters global technology alliance with Toshiba
SVT Robotics appoints Cole Heffernan as CFO to guide continued business growth
Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
Where is fleet management headed?
More Software

The Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM) and the Association for Manufacturing Excellence (AME) have announced a reciprocal membership partnership, providing members the unique opportunity to join both industry-leading associations.

Beginning February 24, 2020, manufacturing professionals who are new or renewing annual members of either association can also join the other association at a reduced rate.

“As the only national trade association dedicated to year-round support for women in the manufacturing sector, WiM is committed to providing members with the tools, training and thought leadership they need for success in their careers,” said Allison Grealis, WiM president. “This reciprocal membership program with AME is one exciting way for WiM members to expand their networks and grow their skills. I look forward to seeing WiM members benefit by affiliating with AME.”

Both associations—AME and WiM—are dedicated to providing educational programming, networking opportunities and industry information to help individuals in the manufacturing sector grow personally and professionally, as well as to improve their organizations’ performance and competitiveness.


“AME has always been devoted to opening seats at the table for women who are interested in joining the operational excellence movement,” said Kim Humphrey, AME president and CEO. “This partnership reaffirms that commitment and ensures AME and WiM members can have access to each organization’s resources, training and thought leaders.”

Since its founding in 1985, the Association for Manufacturing Excellence (AME) has grown into the premier not-for-profit organization for the exchange of enterprise excellence knowledge. The association’s 4,000 members come together through practitioner-to-practitioner experiences to explore lean thinking and other operational improvement methods, exchange best practices and network. Through engaging workshops, plant tours, summits and industry-leading conferences, AME members discover and implement new continuous improvement strategies in order to share, learn and grow. For more information, visit http://www.ame.org.

The Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM) is a more than 3,500-member-strong national association dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women who have chosen a career in the manufacturing industry. It encourages the engagement of women who want to share perspectives, gain cutting-edge manufacturing information, improve leadership and communication skills, participate in sponsoring programs and network with industry peers. WiM is the only national association specifically dedicated to supporting women in the manufacturing sector with year-round programming and a national directory for women in the industry. For more information, visit http://www.womeninmanufacturing.org.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Technology
Software
Association for Manufacturing Excellence
Manufacturing
Women in Manufacturing
Women in Manufacturing Association
   All topics

Software News & Resources

Blue Yonder research: supply chain executives turn to technology amid prolonged challenges
Loftware enters global technology alliance with Toshiba
SVT Robotics appoints Cole Heffernan as CFO to guide continued business growth
Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
Where is fleet management headed?
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
More Software

Latest in Materials Handling

Services economy growth continues in April, reports ISM
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
Blue Yonder research: supply chain executives turn to technology amid prolonged challenges
Drive systems supplier maxon and MassRobotics partner to support robotics advancement
The Association for Supply Chain Management launches new technology certificate
Loftware enters global technology alliance with Toshiba
SVT Robotics appoints Cole Heffernan as CFO to guide continued business growth
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources