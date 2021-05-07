WiM launches new event for moms working in the manufacturing sector

In advance of Mother’s Day, the Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM) announces the launch of “Moms in MFG,” a new event and year-round community for women who serve dual roles—manufacturing industry professional and mom.

The first Moms in MFG event will take place virtually on August 12, 2021. Registration is open now on the WiM website. This event is part of WiM’s commitment to supporting, promoting and inspiring women in manufacturing. WiM offers more than 20 nationally produced events annually for its more than 6,700 members and other manufacturing professionals across the country.

“According to the most recent data released by Lean In, one in four women are considering exiting the workforce – many of whom are mothers struggling with work-life balance and other challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said WiM President Allison Grealis. “As an organization focused on supporting women in the manufacturing industry, we find this statistic particularly concerning as we know many of our members are not only working professionals, but also moms. Our goal for the first-ever Moms in MFG event is to continue to expand WiM’s offerings to include important learning opportunities as well as a network dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring working moms in manufacturing.”

To learn more about Moms in MFG, visit the WiM website. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for interested companies.

The Women in Manufacturin Association is a more than 6,700-member-strong national association dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women who have chosen a career in manufacturing.



