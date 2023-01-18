MMH    Topics     Events    Automate    Swisslog    Swisslog

With focus on continued growth, Swisslog names new president and CEO of Americas region

Global logistics automation partner, Swisslog has announced Sean Wallingford as President and CEO of Swisslog Americas.

By

Sean Wallingford, President & CEO Swisslog Americas
Sean Wallingford, President & CEO Swisslog Americas

Swisslog, leading provider of best-in-class warehouse automation and software, has announced Sean Wallingford as the company’s new President and CEO of Swisslog Logistics, Inc. Wallingford will bring renewed focus and fresh insight on capturing additional growth opportunities in the Americas and further extending the company’s market position in the region, Swisslog stated.

Wallingford comes to Swisslog from Vanderlande Industries where he was President of Warehouse Solutions for North America. While with the company, he drove aggressive growth and capability building with an increased focus on the North American region, in addition to directing the global warehouse software strategy. Before that, he spent nearly 10 years at Honeywell Intelligrated where he served in roles of increasing responsibility. In his final role as Vice President of Software Product Management, Sean was responsible for Honeywell Intelligrated’s software strategy and solutions and Connected DC Software solutions. Wallingford has worked closely with a variety of customers and was instrumental in bringing together different solutions into one cohesive offering.

“Swisslog’s portfolio is well positioned for growth in the Americas. We see the most potential for this growth and customer value in three main areas. First is our integrated solutions, including robot-based applications like our ACPaQ mixed case palletizer. Second is standardized ASRS applications, including our CarryPick order picking solution and AutoStore. Third is intelligent software, such as our SynQ management software,” said Wallingford. “I’m excited to support our customers with the advanced automation solutions and software they need to keep their supply chains running efficiently.”

Wallingford sees SynQ management software as vital to the company’s continued success and growth. SynQ not only optimizes the flow of the equipment to increase efficiency and accuracy of the operation, it also orchestrates the operation of multiple systems. SynQ is equipping warehouse automation and IT systems with synchronized intelligence of people, processes and machines to boost the efficiency and productivity of warehouse processes and adapt to changing market requirements, Swisslog added.


Article Topics

News
Events
Automate
Swisslog
warehouse automation
Warehouse Execution Software
Warehouse Execution Systems
   All topics

Swisslog News & Resources

Automotive works on its mojo
Swisslog introduces next-generation CarryPick goods-to-person solution
Swisslog’s robotic fulfillment solution to support new Cardinal Health at-Home Solutions DC
With focus on continued growth, Swisslog names new president and CEO of Americas region
Do more with less warehouse energy
Medline builds on success with mobile robots
AGVs set new standards for inventory transportation
More Swisslog

Latest in Materials Handling

Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources