With focus on continued growth, Swisslog names new president and CEO of Americas region

Swisslog, leading provider of best-in-class warehouse automation and software, has announced Sean Wallingford as the company’s new President and CEO of Swisslog Logistics, Inc. Wallingford will bring renewed focus and fresh insight on capturing additional growth opportunities in the Americas and further extending the company’s market position in the region, Swisslog stated.

Wallingford comes to Swisslog from Vanderlande Industries where he was President of Warehouse Solutions for North America. While with the company, he drove aggressive growth and capability building with an increased focus on the North American region, in addition to directing the global warehouse software strategy. Before that, he spent nearly 10 years at Honeywell Intelligrated where he served in roles of increasing responsibility. In his final role as Vice President of Software Product Management, Sean was responsible for Honeywell Intelligrated’s software strategy and solutions and Connected DC Software solutions. Wallingford has worked closely with a variety of customers and was instrumental in bringing together different solutions into one cohesive offering.

“Swisslog’s portfolio is well positioned for growth in the Americas. We see the most potential for this growth and customer value in three main areas. First is our integrated solutions, including robot-based applications like our ACPaQ mixed case palletizer. Second is standardized ASRS applications, including our CarryPick order picking solution and AutoStore. Third is intelligent software, such as our SynQ management software,” said Wallingford. “I’m excited to support our customers with the advanced automation solutions and software they need to keep their supply chains running efficiently.”

Wallingford sees SynQ management software as vital to the company’s continued success and growth. SynQ not only optimizes the flow of the equipment to increase efficiency and accuracy of the operation, it also orchestrates the operation of multiple systems. SynQ is equipping warehouse automation and IT systems with synchronized intelligence of people, processes and machines to boost the efficiency and productivity of warehouse processes and adapt to changing market requirements, Swisslog added.



