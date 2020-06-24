MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Mobile & Wireless

World Economic Forum names ProGlove a technology pioneer

Innovator of data capture solutions recognized for potential to impact supply chains globally.

By

ProGlove, a leader in ergonomic wearable technology for industry, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers.”

The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. Technology Pioneers community is an integral part of the larger Global Innovators community of start-ups at the World Economic Forum.

Following its selection as Technology Pioneer, ProGlove CEO Andreas Koenig will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. ProGlove will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with policymakers and private sector leaders to help define the global agenda on key issues.

“We’re excited to welcome ProGlove to our 20th cohort of Technology Pioneers,” says Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. “ProGlove and its fellow pioneers are developing cutting edge technologies all over the world. Beyond their innovations, these firms are contributing greatly to improving the state of the world.”

“It’s great to be recognized as a pioneer by the World Economic Forum,” said ProGlove CEO Andreas Koenig. “It is a confirmation not just of our technology vision but our commitment to human-centered design and the digital connection between people and processes. We look forward to contributing to the Forum dialogues on the challenges both local and global as the Fourth Industrial Revolution – and unanticipated disruptions like COVID-19 – transforms supply chains everywhere.”

As a maker of hardware for data capture and software for analytics, it was obvious for ProGlove to add new proximity sensing capabilities to its solution set in the wake of COVID-19. The ProGlove Connect app for Android pairs with the MARK wearable barcode scanners to bring proximity reminders right to the hands of workers. The app is already in use on ProGlove’s own production line and is offered at no cost to existing ProGlove customers equipped with Android devices in their operations.

2020 Tech Pioneer firms, including Takeoff Technologies and Veo Robotics, are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and more. The diversity of these companies extends to their leadership as well, as over 25% of 2020 Tech Pioneers are female led. The firms also come from regions all around the world, extending their community far beyond Silicon Valley. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here.

This year’s cohort selection marks the 20th anniversary of the Tech Pioneers community. Throughout its 20-year run, many Technology Pioneers have continuously contributed to advancement in their industries while some have even gone on to become household names. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter and Wikimedia.

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community’s selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company’s relevance with the World Economic Forum’s Platforms.


