Young Professionals networking event at ProMat 2023

A peer-to-peer network designed for individuals who are aged 40 or younger, MHI’s Young Professionals Network (YPN) gathers three times a year in person, with one of those events taking place at ProMat. “We meet up for a relaxed networking session after the show closes on Monday,” said Mary Alyson Ammons, manager of member engagement at MHI.

At the YPN event, which doesn’t require registration (just wear your ProMat badge), you can network and connect with other young professionals in the materials handling and supply chain industry. Ammons sees this as a great opportunity for younger professionals to meet one another in a casual environment. The meetup is in room S102bc.



“This is their opportunity to make their own network with individuals their own age,” said Ammons, “and talk about the unique challenges and opportunities that they’re facing as young professionals in the material handling and logistics sector.”

MHI runs other YPN initiatives year-round, including Coffee Chats (informal monthly Zoom calls for a roundtable discussion) and educational webinars.

To learn more: https://www.promatshow.com/attendees/networking

MHI Young Professionals Networking Event

Monday March 20 from 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Room S102bc

Pre-registration is not required to attend (just wear your ProMat 2023 badge)



