MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Ergonomics

Young Windows switches to ergonomic workbenches

The mobile, height-adjustable workbenches offer flexibility and improved lighting.

By

The products constructed by Young Windows are always on the move. After all, the company is a leading manufacturer of custom aluminum windows for specialized on-highway, off-highway, transit and marine vehicles—everything from public buses to heavy-duty excavating equipment.

Ironically, for a long time, the company’s assembly department was being held back by immobility. This department is where aluminum frames and locks, glass subcomponents and glass plates themselves are brought together to produce the final window product.

Until recently, the technicians responsible for assembling the windows were stationed at (literally) homemade benches that had been cobbled together out of large chunks of wood. They were, according to Joseph Lepo, vice president of Young Windows, “the kind of benches you’d work on in your basement at home.”

Lepo continues, “Our old benches were far from user-friendly. And they were extremely immobile. If we wanted to shift a workbench to another part of the department, we needed three men and a forklift to get the job done.”

The decision to replace the department’s antiquated wooden workbenches was a simple one.

“There were a number of key variables that guided our workbench decision-making process,” Lepo explains. “These included flexibility, mobility, ergonomic ease of use, improved lighting, aesthetics and rugged durability. We met with a regional distributor that specialized in this type of workstation, Daneker Electronics, and they showed us a fully assembled workbench that could meet all our needs.”

He adds, “We ended up purchasing 15 of these heavy-duty benches, each of which [was] custom configured for our unique needs.”

The manufacturer took its traditional ergonomic workbench and outfitted it for Young Windows with wheel casters for complete mobility. The length of the workbenches was increased from 6 feet to 8 feet, to go along with 36-inch deep work surfaces that accommodate the large window assemblies, some of which are as large as 3 feet high by 6 feet long.

Ergonomic concerns were also at the forefront of Young Window’s choice of the height-adjustable workbenches. The company’s assembly department is home to 23 people over two shifts, with different sized people switching off on the same bench. Given the large dimensions of the window assemblies, ensuring the entire job was within easy reach of each person—while also eliminating potential stress and strain—was an essential goal.

Since reducing eye strain was also important to Lepo, each bench came equipped with a conveniently located lighting accessory. In the previous manufacturing department, overhead lighting was suspended from the ceiling, thus producing inconsistent and often ineffective light. The new lighting not only casts uniform light, but it’s also positioned at a level above the work surface that makes it extremely unobtrusive.

“A uniform look was essential for us to convey a cohesive, high-quality image,” Lepo says. “The new workbenches in the assembly area allow us to maintain a cleaner, more attractive shop, which creates a better corporate image, as well as a better work environment for our employees.”

ProLine

(800) 739-9067


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Ergonomics
Casebook
Ergonomics
Workstations
   All topics

Ergonomics News & Resources

The exoskeleton evolution
Traka launches intelligent key cabinets
Southworth International Group Inc. appoints Dr. Mirka Wilderer to its board of directors
How does your supply chain diversity measure up?
Ergonomics, on or off the truck
Allied Electronics & Automation’s DC makeover
New ideas to improve safety and ergonomics
More Ergonomics

Latest in Materials Handling

GreyOrange announces Suneel Krishnaswamy as new CPEO
Services economy growth continues in April, reports ISM
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
Blue Yonder research: supply chain executives turn to technology amid prolonged challenges
Drive systems supplier maxon and MassRobotics partner to support robotics advancement
The Association for Supply Chain Management launches new technology certificate
Loftware enters global technology alliance with Toshiba
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources