Zebra introduces new purpose-built offerings for digitizing and automating fulfillment

Zebra Technologies Corp. (Booth B9219) is demonstrating at Modex new industrial solutions that improve communications and efficiencies.

By

Zebra is introducing its first all-in-one Android-based wearable computer, the new WS50, and its first RFID sled designed for industrial usage, the RFD90.
In addition, Zebra is showcasing its recently announced Fetch FlexShelf autonomous mobile robot (AMR) solution and offering in-booth demos focused on optimizing the fulfillment process and streamlining workflows.

Zebra’s all-in-one WS50 Android wearable computer is half the size of traditional wearables and includes a small display, Wi-Fi and an imager or camera, eliminating the need for multiple devices supporting hands-free workflows.

“Zebra’s solutions help businesses confidently accelerate their automation efforts through a single vendor,” said Mark Wheeler, director of supply chain solutions, “helping them address needs ranging from the movement of pallets from trucks to put-away locations, to the movement of pickers and cobots in diverse picking environments.”


