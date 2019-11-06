Zebra Technologies completes acquisition of Cortexica Vision Systems Ltd.

Zebra Technologies has acquired Cortexica Vision Systems Ltd., a London-headquartered leader in business-to-business (B2B) computer vision-based artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

Founded in 2008, Cortexica has developed vision-based analytics and AI solutions to drive new user experiences and greater operational efficiencies. Specific capabilities enabled by the Cortexica computer vision AI portfolio include object recognition, image and video analysis and visual search. Cortexica brings robust technology capabilities and a talented team of engineers, giving Zebra an opportunity to enhance its next-generation offerings.

“The acquisition of Cortexica further advances our Enterprise Asset Intelligence vision by providing computer vision-based sensing to enable our customers to operate more effectively in increasingly automated, data-powered environments,” said Anders Gustafsson, chief executive officer of Zebra Technologies. “Cortexica’s computer vision expertise provides customers greater visibility into the status of assets at the operational edge of their businesses through vision-based sensing and advanced analytics capabilities.”

Cortexica enhances the “Sense” and “Analyze” layers of Zebra’s “Sense-Analyze-Act” solution framework through the introduction of new computer vision-based AI that enables Zebra to address a range of emerging use-cases that complement its core portfolio.

“Cortexica’s talented team members are excited to join Zebra to expand and enhance the company’s ability to continue to innovate with our unique skill sets and thought leadership in the field of computer vision,” said Iain McCready, chief executive officer, Cortexica.



