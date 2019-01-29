Zebra Technologies to acquire Temptime Corporation

MMH Staff

Zebra Technologies Corporation, has announced that it intends to acquire Temptime Corporation, a privately-held developer and manufacturer of temperature monitoring solutions for mission-critical applications in the healthcare industry.

Founded in 1987, Temptime is the leading developer of highly differentiated technology with approximately 90 issued patents in place. The technology visually notifies users if medical and biological products and shipments have experienced a temperature deviation. Temptime’s time-temperature monitoring product portfolio meets the strict specifications of the largest health organizations’ vaccination programs and is used by every participating global manufacturer.

“The acquisition of Temptime advances the integration of smart supplies into our Enterprise Asset Intelligence vision as we incorporate temperature-monitoring capabilities,” said Anders Gustafsson, chief executive officer of Zebra Technologies. “This acquisition aligns well with our strategy to expand into high-growth areas that are a strong fit for Zebra. We have the unique ability to scale this technology deeper into the healthcare industry and drive it into other key opportunities such as food safety that can benefit from increased asset visibility.”

“We are very excited to join Zebra and work together to advance our technology from visual to digital temperature indicators. This will enable us to more quickly accelerate our innovation to benefit our customers,” said Renaat Van den Hooff, president and chief executive officer of Temptime, who will be a key leader in the business integration. “Zebra’s expertise in healthcare complements our commitment to supporting our humanitarian mission of improving global health.”

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019. Financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.