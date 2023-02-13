With 2023 ramping up, new challenges are arising: lack of warehouse space, consolidation within the industry, the ongoing labor crisis, and an uncertain economic climate to boot. You need business strategies to combat these challenges and empower your 3PL.

In this year’s Third-Party Logistics State of the Industry Report, you’ll learn about our top trends for the year and recommended best practices that will help you thrive despite these issues.

Read the 2023 State of the Third-Party Logistics Industry Report to learn about:

A Foundation of (Digital) Automation

The Continued Rise of 4PLs

Customer Service Goes Both Ways

The Evolution of Fulfillment

