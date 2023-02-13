MMH    Topics     Technology    White Papers    Extensiv

2023 State of the Third-Party Logistics Industry Report

In this year’s Third-Party Logistics State of the Industry Report, you’ll learn about our top trends for the year and recommended best practices that will help you thrive despite these issues.

By

With 2023 ramping up, new challenges are arising: lack of warehouse space, consolidation within the industry, the ongoing labor crisis, and an uncertain economic climate to boot. You need business strategies to combat these challenges and empower your 3PL.

In this year’s Third-Party Logistics State of the Industry Report, you’ll learn about our top trends for the year and recommended best practices that will help you thrive despite these issues.

Read the 2023 State of the Third-Party Logistics Industry Report to learn about:

  • A Foundation of (Digital) Automation
  • The Continued Rise of 4PLs
  • Customer Service Goes Both Ways
  • The Evolution of Fulfillment
View or download

Article Topics

Resources
White Papers
Technology
Automation
3PL
Automation
Extensiv
Fulfillment
   All topics

Extensiv News & Resources

2023 State of the Third-Party Logistics Industry Report
Extensiv secures $80 million loan from Runway Growth Capital
2022 Third-Party Logistics Warehouse Benchmark Report
Study: as recessionary clouds loom and inflation remains high, 3PLs look to optimize efficiencies
3PL Central rebrands as Extensiv

Latest in Materials Handling

OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
Hai Robotics adapts leadership structure to support its growing North American market
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Interact Analysis: logistics and other new application scenarios key to cobot market success
April retail sales see gains
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Need to keep up with e-commerce throughput? This e-book can help you choose the right solution for your business. Learn more about what Honeywell has to offer and find the sortation system that best fits your needs.
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources