MMH    Topics     News    3PL Central

3PL Central acquires CartRover to drive integrations for omnichannel fulfillment

Acquistion brings with it the CartRover solution, which is used to create ecommerce integrations between order sources, such as shopping carts and marketplaces to order destinations, such as order management systems, warehouse management systems and 3PLs.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
S&H Systems signs integrator agreement with Dematic
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
More News

3PL Central, a leader in cloud-based Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and Order Management Systems (OMS) built to meet the omnichannel fulfillment needs of both third-party logistics (3PL) warehouses and brands, has acquired CIO Technologies, including their flagship product CartRover.

CartRover is used to create simple and efficient ecommerce integrations between order sources, such as shopping carts and marketplaces to order destinations, such as order management systems, warehouse management systems and 3PLs. Like 3PL Central, CIO Technologies has decades of experience serving the needs of 3PL warehouses and ecommerce brands, and that expertise will help 3PL Central transform the way companies approach the future of omnichannel fulfilment, according to 3PL Central.

Following the recent acquisitions of Skubana’s advanced order management system and Scout Software’s WMS for privately owned brands, the addition of CartRover to the 3PL Central product line brings integrations expertise to enable the seamless flow of data from external commerce engines, the company added. By connecting these disparate systems, CartRover transforms the fulfillment process for customers of Skubana, Scout, and/or 3PL Warehouse Manager to integrate those systems with any of the more than 100+ ecommerce shopping carts and marketplaces they support. CartRover provides standard integrations for the industry’s most recognized shopping carts and marketplaces like Shopify, Amazon Seller Central, eBay, Magento, and Big Commerce.

“Today’s ecommerce brands need a platform that provides flexibility to facilitate growth throughout their lifecycle,” said Andy Lloyd, chief executive officer of 3PL Central. “Currently, 3PLs and brands have to piece together disparate solutions to build out their omnichannel fulfillment capabilities. CartRover’s integration capabilities connect Skubana OMS, 3PL Warehouse Manager, and Scout to any commerce platform, making it simple for any brand or 3PL to support flow of orders from new sales channels.”

“Additionally, by ensuring the seamless flow of data between our OMS and WMS platforms, brands can adopt our software’s advanced capabilities throughout their lifecycle to fulfill demand anywhere, anytime, and from any channel with superior flexibility, insights, and service,” Lloyd continued.

“Every day, brands seek to add new sales and order channels to support their growth and CartRover makes that easy,” said Gunnar Fredlund, CEO of CIO Technologies. “Merging with 3PL Central builds on an existing foundation, as we already support integrations for 3PL Warehouse Manager and Skubana and share hundreds of common customers. Further, their shared expertise in warehouse and order management and owning the most widely used software by 3PLs, it became clear that all our customers would benefit by gaining access to more resources, investment, and support.”

The acquisition comes during a time of rapid growth for 3PL Central, as this is its third acquisition in six months. And with new investment from Mainsail in March of this year, the company is rapidly expanding its employee base and product investments.


Article Topics

News
3PL Central
Ecommerce
Integration
   All topics

3PL Central News & Resources

Extensiv secures $80 million loan from Runway Growth Capital
How to Attract More Business for Your 3PL
2022 Peak Season Playbook
The E-commerce Technology Lifecycle
3PL Central rebrands as Extensiv
Five Point Warehouse Tune-up
2022 State of the Third-Party Logistics Industry Report
More 3PL Central

Latest in Materials Handling

Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources