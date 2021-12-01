3PL Central acquires CartRover to drive integrations for omnichannel fulfillment

3PL Central, a leader in cloud-based Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and Order Management Systems (OMS) built to meet the omnichannel fulfillment needs of both third-party logistics (3PL) warehouses and brands, has acquired CIO Technologies, including their flagship product CartRover.

CartRover is used to create simple and efficient ecommerce integrations between order sources, such as shopping carts and marketplaces to order destinations, such as order management systems, warehouse management systems and 3PLs. Like 3PL Central, CIO Technologies has decades of experience serving the needs of 3PL warehouses and ecommerce brands, and that expertise will help 3PL Central transform the way companies approach the future of omnichannel fulfilment, according to 3PL Central.

Following the recent acquisitions of Skubana’s advanced order management system and Scout Software’s WMS for privately owned brands, the addition of CartRover to the 3PL Central product line brings integrations expertise to enable the seamless flow of data from external commerce engines, the company added. By connecting these disparate systems, CartRover transforms the fulfillment process for customers of Skubana, Scout, and/or 3PL Warehouse Manager to integrate those systems with any of the more than 100+ ecommerce shopping carts and marketplaces they support. CartRover provides standard integrations for the industry’s most recognized shopping carts and marketplaces like Shopify, Amazon Seller Central, eBay, Magento, and Big Commerce.

“Today’s ecommerce brands need a platform that provides flexibility to facilitate growth throughout their lifecycle,” said Andy Lloyd, chief executive officer of 3PL Central. “Currently, 3PLs and brands have to piece together disparate solutions to build out their omnichannel fulfillment capabilities. CartRover’s integration capabilities connect Skubana OMS, 3PL Warehouse Manager, and Scout to any commerce platform, making it simple for any brand or 3PL to support flow of orders from new sales channels.”

“Additionally, by ensuring the seamless flow of data between our OMS and WMS platforms, brands can adopt our software’s advanced capabilities throughout their lifecycle to fulfill demand anywhere, anytime, and from any channel with superior flexibility, insights, and service,” Lloyd continued.

“Every day, brands seek to add new sales and order channels to support their growth and CartRover makes that easy,” said Gunnar Fredlund, CEO of CIO Technologies. “Merging with 3PL Central builds on an existing foundation, as we already support integrations for 3PL Warehouse Manager and Skubana and share hundreds of common customers. Further, their shared expertise in warehouse and order management and owning the most widely used software by 3PLs, it became clear that all our customers would benefit by gaining access to more resources, investment, and support.”

The acquisition comes during a time of rapid growth for 3PL Central, as this is its third acquisition in six months. And with new investment from Mainsail in March of this year, the company is rapidly expanding its employee base and product investments.



