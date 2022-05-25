A3 names 10 finalists in Cowen Startup Challenge

Ten cutting-edge startups will compete for a $10,000 prize in “The Cowen Startup Challenge, Automate to Outperform,” June 7 at the Automate 2022 Show and Conference, North America’s largest automation and robotics showcase hosted by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3). Sponsored this year by Cowen, a multinational, independent investment bank and financial services company, the competition will honor young companies and their entrepreneurs driving innovations in robotics, machine vision, artificial intelligence and other automation technologies.
The 10 finalists—all of which launched under five years ago and have raised less than $5 million since creation—will each pitch their technology solution to a panel of industry expert judges during the June 7 finals. As finalists, they have already won a complimentary exhibit space at Automate to engage with the expected 20,000 attendees.
“Our startup challenge at Automate has grown to be a favorite event, where the latest innovations showcase where automation is heading today,” said Alex Shikany, vice president of membership and business intelligence at the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), which organizes Automate. “As we’ve seen from previous winners such as Soft Robotics, Innovative Mechatronic Systems B.V. and Apellix, each of these startups show great promise, and while only one will win the $10,000, they will all come away from Automate with new contacts and potential customers eager to take advantage of their offerings.”
Finalists include:
