American Logistics Aid Network announces 2022 Humanitarian Logistics Award winners

ALAN’s Humanitarian Logistics Awards recognize companies and individuals who exemplify the best that the supply chain industry has to offer by assuring that aid is rapidly delivered to communities in crisis.

By

The American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) today announced the 2022 winners of its Humanitarian Logistics Awards.

“Today we’re honored to recognize a few of the people and businesses that have been a beacon of hope during disasters like the recent flooding in Kentucky, COVID-19 and the conflict in Ukraine,” said ALAN Executive Director Kathy Fulton. “Their combined efforts have raised millions of dollars for disaster survivors – and inspired comparable donations of warehousing space, transportation services and building supplies.”

This year’s recipients include:

  • Fleet Advantage, which received ALAN’s Outstanding Contribution To Disaster Relief Efforts Award
  • GAF, which received ALAN’s Outstanding Contribution To Disaster Relief Efforts Award
  • GP Transco, which received ALAN’s Outstanding Contribution To Disaster Relief Efforts Award
  • SEKO Logistics, which received ALAN’s Outstanding Contribution To Disaster Relief Efforts Award
  • Vector Global Logistics, which received ALAN’s Outstanding Contribution To Disaster Relief Efforts Award
  • And Professor Maria Besiou of Kühne Logistics University, who received ALAN’s Research and Academic Contribution Award.

Fleet Advantage received its award for creating its Kids Around The Corner Foundation, which volunteers and donates a portion of the company’s profits to various children’s causes such as the First Responders Children’s Foundation, the Jacksonville School for Autism, and Truckers Final Mile.

GAF was honored for the company’s donation of a 60,000-square-foot warehouse rent-free to non-profit partner Good360, establishing a new community redistribution center to provide rapid disaster relief support throughout the Gulf region. This collaboration is part of GAF’s social impact initiative, GAF Community Matters.

GP Transco received its honor for creating Trucking & Logistics Professionals for Ukraine (tlpu.net), a non-profit organization that has raised more than $2 million for Ukrainian relief efforts.

SEKO Logistics merited its award for launching SEKO Cares, an initiative that has provided more than $500,000 worth of PPE and other support for frontline responders during COVID-19, supplied over $150,000 in donated transportation services for medical, food and other goods into Ukraine, and helped raise an additional $200,000 to support organizations providing ongoing relief around Ukraine.

Vector Global Logistics received its award for the many product and in-kind transportation donations it has coordinated on behalf of Ukrainian relief – and for raising awareness of the needs of Ukrainian refugees via its Leveraging Logistics For Ukraine open working sessions and its Logistics With PurposeÒ  podcasts.

Prof. Besiou was lauded for the 13-plus years she has spent engaging in humanitarian logistics research as well as the thought leadership she has contributed to causes such as the Global Logistics Cluster. As the Academic Director of the KLU and HELP Logistics Joint Center for Humanitarian Logistics and Regional Development (CHORD), she also has spent a decade teaching one of the only graduate-level courses on humanitarian logistics.

“These outstanding honorees are living, breathing examples of what selfless logistics is all about,” Fulton said.  “We’re truly in awe of the wonderful work they have done, and we are proud to recognize them today.”

About The Humanitarian Logistics Awards
Established in 2017, ALAN’s Humanitarian Logistics Awards recognize companies and individuals who exemplify the best that the supply chain industry has to offer by assuring that aid is rapidly delivered to communities in crisis. Presented annually, they are open to any logistics professional, organization or department. For a complete list of previous winners, visit [url=https://www.alanaid.org/humanitarian-logistics-awards-previous-winners/]https://www.alanaid.org/humanitarian-logistics-awards-previous-winners/[/url].

About ALAN
Founded in 2005 in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, ALAN is a philanthropic, industry-wide organization that provides free logistics assistance to disaster relief organizations before, during and after catastrophic events. It does this by bringing the expertise and resources of the logistics industry together with humanitarian organizations so that help can arrive sooner, and each relief dollar can be maximized. Over the years it has coordinated compassionate supply chain services for natural disasters including hurricanes, wildfires, tornadoes and floods. To learn more visit www.alanaid.org.


2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
