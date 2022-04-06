MMH    Topics     Interact Analysis

Analyst study: 7,300 automated micro-fulfillment centers to be installed by 2030

Interact Analysis research finds for that for the near future, much of the growth in the automated MFC market will come from the large incumbent grocery retailers, but rapid delivery companies may also invest in automated MFCs longer term.

By

New research from Interact Analysis shows that just under 7,300 automated micro-fulfillment centers (MFCs) will be installed by the end of 2030, up from just 86 at the end of 2021. With growth in the short-run mainly driven by demand for same-day grocery delivery, the analyst firm added.

Cumulative Installations of Automated MFC Projects. Source interact Analysis.

Click chart to enlarge.

In the near future, much of the growth in the automated MFC market will come from the large incumbent grocery retailers, such as Walmart and Tesco, as they strive to offer same-day delivery services. Conversely, demand from non-grocery retailers is far smaller due to a slower uptake of same-day deliveries. The research defines automated MFCs as fulfillment centers smaller than 50,000 ft2, or as automation installed in the back of a store. And it splits potential customers into two categories: grocery (where more than 50% of revenues is from grocery), and non-grocery retailers.

Additionally, Interact Analysis explained, the rapid-delivery companies have so far been slow in deploying automated MFCs. That’s because they’ve been focusing more on network expansion and customer acquisition rather than driving operational efficiency through automation. However, the rapid delivery market will likely undergo a period of consolidation in the coming years which will lead to a strong focus on profitability per delivery site – and investment in automation.

Of the total installed base of 86 automated MFCs at the end of 2021, Takeoff Technologies accounted for 23%. It was one of the first companies to offer automated MFC solutions, allowing it to gain a substantial market share. Following closely behind, Swisslog accounted for 21% of installed projects by the end of 2021. Swisslog is now working with HEB and others to install Autostore systems in MFCs across the US. Meanwhile, Dematic accounted for only 14%. However, this is likely to increase significantly as a result of their collaborations with Walmart and Tesco.

Rueben Scriven, Senior Analyst at Interact Analysis, commented: “There’s no doubt that the growth in the automated MFC market has been slower than expected. This is partly driven by supply-chain constraints and permitting delays, although Instacart’s white-label services are also calling into question the need for in-house fulfillment assets for some grocers. However, while incumbent grocers have been slower to adopt automated MFCs, the phenomenal growth of rapid delivery companies and the Q-commerce market has significantly increased the addressable market, driving future growth.”

The report used extensive primary research interviews with leading retailers, MFC vendors, and software providers, and is said to provide an in-depth analysis of the micro-fulfillment center landscape, covering both automated and manual sites.


Article Topics

News
Interact Analysis
Micro-fulfillment
Micro-fulfillment center MFC automation
   All topics

Interact Analysis News & Resources

Interact Analysis: Poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
Interact Analysis: warehouse automation software market to near $6 billion by 2027
Warehouse automation market growth expected to cool in 2023
60 Seconds with… Maya Xiao, Senior Analyst at Interact Analysis
Analyst study: warehousing sector poised for 5% growth up to 2027
Analyst study: China to ship half of the world’s collaborative robots from 2023
Analyst study: 7,300 automated micro-fulfillment centers to be installed by 2030
More Interact Analysis

Latest in Materials Handling

Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources