MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Automated Storage

Automating fulfillment of America’s favorite rolls

Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe gains storage and order fulfillment efficiencies with AS/RS, automated layer picking and WES software.

By

An AS/RS solution integrated with a layer picking solution, managed by warehouse execution software, allows Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe to fill customer orders more efficiently than under its past, more manual methods.
An AS/RS solution integrated with a layer picking solution, managed by warehouse execution software, allows Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe to fill customer orders more efficiently than under its past, more manual methods.

Getting orders out fast, accurately and efficiently is something that is now an automated, efficient process for Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, a family owned and operated bread and roll manufacturer. The Chambersburg, Pa.-based company has long been known for the quality of its rolls and other baked goods, including its popular hamburger and hot dog buns.

Before going with an automated approach to storage and order fulfillment, the company’s previous processes were largely manual and labor intensive. As a result, Martin’s was struggling with space constraints in their warehouse, order fulfillment errors and employee safety concerns.

Since its founding in the 1950s, the company has grown from a small bakery in the family’s garage to a global manufacturer serving 16 countries with customers ranging from retail stores to institutions.

Keeping up with growth, especially during busy summer months, was causing operational issues, so the company turned to automation to find a way to efficiently store pallet loads of fresh goods coming out of its bakery production lines, and quickly and flexibly fill orders with those goods.

The search led the company to choose an automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) solution integrated with a layer picking system, all managed by a warehouse execution system (WES). The extensive research included site visits with system providers and visits to customer installations to evaluate the strength of potential suppliers. The company chose an AS/RS solution (Westfalia Technologies) that stores and retrieves pallets of fresh baked goods coming from the bakery. The design integrates with a robotic layer picking system (Cimcorp) for further processing of customer orders, while Westfalia’s Savanna.NET WES software manages the inventory and the order fulfillment process for the overall solution.

Westfalia’s high-density AS/RS stores pallets of reserve product in a rack structure six pallets deep, housing approximately 2,000 pallets. Two tandem storage and retrieval machines (called S/RMs) store and retrieve pallets to and from the rack structure.


The WES software manages inventory for the integrated solution, orchestrates the order fulfillment process and provides for product traceability.

The AS/RS is integrated with Cimcorp’s MultiPick System, a fully automated, robotic materials handling solution and layer picking system, and Westfalia’s outfeed conveyor system. This combination enables the fast fulfillment of single and multi-SKU orders.

With Westfalia’s AS/RS, the layer picking automation and automated conveyance, the Martin’s facility has increased its space utilization by 50% and is more efficiently storing, retrieving and managing pallets of finished goods. The automated layer pick solution has improved labor efficiency by 50%, while ensuring 95% order accuracy.

Since the system allows the company to take orders up until the last minute with complete accuracy, it has eliminated the need for reloads—dramatically increasing throughput times for outbound orders. In addition, the new system provides Martin’s with a complete visibility that enables the company to conduct field to fork traceability that exceeds FDA standards.

According to Tony Martin, president of Martin’s, the automation not only makes the operation more efficient, the system’s speed and flexibility allows for orders to be adjusted up to within an hour of truck departure—a boon to customer service—without necessitating manual reloading or extra work to accommodate customer needs.

“Since the installation of the AS/RS, we have been able to complete full pallet orders with greater efficiency than ever before with fewer physical demands on our warehouse staff,” Martin says. “Based on the safety and efficiency gains achieved, we are considering similar systems for our other bakery.”

The AS/RS at the facility occupies 15,250 square feet of the 55,520 square foot warehouse space, with the storage density of the AS/RS being the key to the 50% gain in space utilization versus the site’s previous, more conventional storage.

There are 1,873 pallet rack positions in the AS/RS, which can induct or output 101 pallets of goods per hour, per S/RM. There are five truck staging lanes integrated with the system, holding up to 54 pallets. The AS/RS includes independent movable cabs to allow access to the system structure for safe and easy maintenance.

Westfalia’s WES orchestrates the entire operation, maintaining the inventory in both the AS/RS and the MultiPick system. To increase order accuracy and product traceability, the WES is integrated with Martin’s order processing and enterprise systems.


Article Topics

Magazine Archive
Warehouse
Automated Storage
Cimcorp
Software
WES
Westfalia Technologies
   All topics

Automated Storage News & Resources

Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
Automotive works on its mojo
Murata reveals mini-load automated storage and retrieval system
Swisslog introduces next-generation CarryPick goods-to-person solution
ProMat 2023: MAG to present panel discussion on VNA technology
SVT Robotics and Kardex Solutions partner to speed integrated pick and pack solutions
More Automated Storage

Latest in Materials Handling

Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Roberto Michel's avatar
Roberto Michel
Roberto Michel, senior editor for Modern, has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1996, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to Modern since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. You can reach him at: [email protected]
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources