AWESOME founder Ann Drake receives C200 Luminary Award

Ann Drake, Chairman and CEO of DSC Logistics and Founder of AWESOME, has been named the recipient of C200’s Entrepreneurial Champion Award for 2018. She will be honored at the Luminary Awards Luncheon at the 2018 C200 Conference on October 18 in Texas.
Each year, C200, a global organization for women business leaders, presents the Luminary Awards to honor exemplary businesswomen who are credited with changing the future of business. The Entrepreneurial Champion Award recognizes a female entrepreneur who has created an innovative new product or service with global implications.
Ann has guided DSC to become one of the leading supply chain management firms in the US by creating a business model based on integrated, comprehensive supply chain solutions built on collaborative partnerships, innovative thinking and high-performance operations. The C200 award also recognizes Ann for founding AWESOME in 2013 and establishing a community that has grown to include more than 1200 senior supply chain women leaders.
