Brain Corp and Nilfisk announce technology partnership

Nilfisk will license Brain Corp’s BrainOS technology, the leading AI platform for the production, deployment, and support of autonomous mobile robots.

Brain Corp, a San Diego-based AI and robotics technology company and Nilfisk, a Copenhagen-based cleaning solutions provider, today announced a partnership between the two companies. Nilfisk will license Brain Corp’s BrainOS technology, the leading AI platform for the production, deployment, and support of autonomous mobile robots. The partnership will allow Nilfisk to further accelerate the development of an industry-leading portfolio of connected autonomous cleaning solutions.

“The partnership with Brain Corp is a strong addition to our multi-partner strategy for connected autonomous cleaning solutions. We constantly strive to offer our customers access to the right partners and technologies at the right time and build a strong position for Nilfisk in the future ecosystem around connected autonomous cleaning,” states Hans Henrik Lund, CEO of Nilfisk. “We have a vision to lead intelligent cleaning – and with BrainOS developed by Brain Corp, we take yet another step towards this goal.”

Brain Corp entered the robotic floor care market in 2015 and has partnered with a number of leading original equipment manufacturers in the industry - the deal with Nilfisk marks a significant expansion of Brain Corp’s technology into the European market. The company was recently ranked the world’s leading Autonomy Services Provider by ABI Research.

“Nilfisk has made a commitment to technology that indicates their strong standing as leaders in the professional cleaning industry. It’s exciting to see them leverage the power of BrainOS as they develop new connected autonomous cleaning solutions for their customers and end-users,” says Dr. Eugene Izhikevich, CEO of Brain Corp. “Our technology platform was developed with scalability and extensibility in mind for our partners. By partnering with us, Nilfisk can focus on their core business strengths while relying on BrainOS to provide a safe, robust, enterprise-grade, commercially-supported foundation for their autonomous cleaning solutions.”


News
Warehouse
MRO
Brain Corp.
MRO
Nilfisk
