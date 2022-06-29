MMH    Topics     Carolina Handling

Carolina Handling begins construction on new Atlanta facility

Raymond lift truck dealer and intralogistics solutions provider in Southeast building a new 82,508-square-foot facility in Fairburn, Ga., scheduled to open in early 2023.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Reusable pallet provider RM2 adds Wayne Cochran as COO
Interact Analysis: poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
More News

Carolina Handling, the exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center for Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and Florida’s central time zone, has begun construction on a new 82,508-square-foot facility in Fairburn, Georgia.

Scheduled to open in early 2023, the new building at 92 Howell Avenue in Fairburn Business Center positions Carolina Handling to better serve the metro Atlanta area where a large number of its customers are located and to strengthen support for more than 100 technicians who are part of the company’s North Georgia service team. The intralogistics solutions provider is expected to hire 70 new field service technicians throughout its five-state service area in 2022.

The new Fairburn facility will replace Carolina Handling’s Tucker, Georgia location, where the Charlotte, NC-based company has operated for almost 40 years. The new facility in South Fulton County will feature an expanded warehouse, state-of-the-art office and meeting space, and will offer close proximity to Interstate 85 and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to Mike Gainor, executive vice president of sales.

“Carolina Handling experienced extraordinary growth in 2021 and we expect that trend to continue in 2022 and beyond,” Gainor said. “Our new Fairburn facility will allow us to accommodate ongoing growth and maintain the elite level of responsiveness and service for which we’re known.”

In 2021, Carolina Handling was recognized for Best Service Performance among all dealers in The Raymond Corporation network. The company also was named a Raymond Dealer of Distinction for the 31st consecutive year for exceeding benchmark standards in sales, customer service and retention, as well as individual market share performance.

In addition to lift truck solutions, Carolina Handling offers design, engineering and implementation services to help customers achieve more space, speed, safety and efficiency with integrated automation technologies through its Intralogistics Solutions Group.


Article Topics

News
Carolina Handling
Lift Trucks
Raymond
   All topics

Carolina Handling News & Resources

Carolina Handling receives 2023 MHEDA MVP Award
Carolina Handling begins construction on new Atlanta facility
Carolina Handling partners with Wake Tech on forklift diploma program

Latest in Materials Handling

Reusable pallet provider RM2 adds Wayne Cochran as COO
Interact Analysis: poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
C-Suite Interview with Fancisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources