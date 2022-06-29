Carolina Handling begins construction on new Atlanta facility

Carolina Handling, the exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center for Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and Florida’s central time zone, has begun construction on a new 82,508-square-foot facility in Fairburn, Georgia.

Scheduled to open in early 2023, the new building at 92 Howell Avenue in Fairburn Business Center positions Carolina Handling to better serve the metro Atlanta area where a large number of its customers are located and to strengthen support for more than 100 technicians who are part of the company’s North Georgia service team. The intralogistics solutions provider is expected to hire 70 new field service technicians throughout its five-state service area in 2022.

The new Fairburn facility will replace Carolina Handling’s Tucker, Georgia location, where the Charlotte, NC-based company has operated for almost 40 years. The new facility in South Fulton County will feature an expanded warehouse, state-of-the-art office and meeting space, and will offer close proximity to Interstate 85 and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to Mike Gainor, executive vice president of sales.

“Carolina Handling experienced extraordinary growth in 2021 and we expect that trend to continue in 2022 and beyond,” Gainor said. “Our new Fairburn facility will allow us to accommodate ongoing growth and maintain the elite level of responsiveness and service for which we’re known.”

In 2021, Carolina Handling was recognized for Best Service Performance among all dealers in The Raymond Corporation network. The company also was named a Raymond Dealer of Distinction for the 31st consecutive year for exceeding benchmark standards in sales, customer service and retention, as well as individual market share performance.

In addition to lift truck solutions, Carolina Handling offers design, engineering and implementation services to help customers achieve more space, speed, safety and efficiency with integrated automation technologies through its Intralogistics Solutions Group.



