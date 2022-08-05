Chicago Scholars and Magid award $20,000 Rusty Cohen Legacy Scholarship

Chicago Scholars, a Chicago-based college and career success program, and partner, Magid Glove & Safety, have awarded the 2022 Rusty Cohen Legacy Scholarship to Jones College Prep graduate, Sam Vargas.

Vargas was drawn to Chicago Scholars because he wanted access to the knowledge and resources he needed to confidently apply to college.

“This scholarship reflects all the work I have dedicated to my self-improvement and future,” Vargas said. “It means a lot because it shows that someone else other than me recognizes the work I have put into my future.”

Vargas’ scholarship will provide him with $5,000 per year, renewable for four years, and access to a summer internship after his first year. With his scholarship funds, Vargas will attend the College of Engineering at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to study civil engineering and materials and environmental safety in buildings.

“Sam’s energy and curiosity in learning more about the world of safety through collaboration with others is what made him stand out,” said Gigi Cohen, Executive Vice President of Magid Glove & Safety. “He also spoke a great deal about how teams can achieve greatness together. This really resonated with us because Sam embodied many of our Magid values.”

The Rusty Cohen Legacy Scholarship Fund was established in memory of Rusty Cohen, a leader of Magid Glove & Safety, after his death in 2020. The scholarship is intended to address the shortage of new safety professionals and support young adults looking to complete college.

Cohen’s career was defined by his passion for keeping workers safe and supporting young people in their academic pursuits. “Rusty would be honored to know he helped a young person achieve his dreams and find an impactful career in the safety industry,” Gigi Cohen said.

The Rusty Cohen Legacy Scholarship was awarded to Vargas on the evening of Thursday, August 4th at a reception for new scholarship recipients hosted by Chicago Scholars in Chicago. Scholarship donors were invited to attend the event to celebrate the students’ futures and highlight a range of partnerships helping to contribute to the larger Chicago Scholars community. In attendance from Magid, was Gigi Cohen.

Since 1996, Chicago Scholars has given high-achieving first-generation and low-income students the tools and support they need to go to college. The Rusty Cohen Legacy Scholarship is one of 10 scholarships offered exclusively to Chicago Scholars participants through partnerships with organizations and businesses committed to the Chicago Scholars’ mission.



