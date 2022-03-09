MMH    Topics     News    EasyPost

EasyPost and ADS Solutions partner on shipping APIs

ADS Solutions' Accolent ERP users will have access to EasyPost’s Shipping APIs

By

EasyPost, a leading provider of shipping APIs that solve complex logistics problems for online merchants, has announced its partnership with ADS Solutions, a leader in Cloud-based ERP for wholesale distribution, light manufacturing and services businesses. Through this partnership, Accolent ERP users will have access to EasyPost’s Shipping APIs, which are said to provide flexibility and control over parcel shipping and logistics processes.

ADS Solutions’ Accolent ERP software is aCloud-based, ERP platform that serves wholesale distribution, light manufacturing and services businesses across a broad range of vertical industries. Combined with EasyPost’s multi-carrier shipping API, users will have access to a solution that is flexible, scalable, and cost-effective, the partners added.

“This partnership allows Accolent ERP customers to maximize their shipping efficiency across multiple carriers and regional networks,” said Bill Jagla, ADS Solutions’ Head of Customer Support. “With EasyPost and Accolent ERP, customers can mitigate some of the effects of the supply chain crisis to compare multiple carriers’ offerings, create shipping labels, verify addresses, track packages and insure their shipments saving time and money.”

“Utilizing the EasyPost API, Accolent ERP users can access USPS Commercial Plus Pricing and UPS marketplace rates for domestic and international shipments,” said Sam Hancock, EasyPost’s Vice President of Customer Success. “EasyPost’s shipping integration with ADS Solutions equips their customers to best position themselves for continuous growth and e-commerce success.”


Article Topics

News
ADS Solutions
EasyPost
ERP
parcel shipping
   All topics

EasyPost News & Resources

EasyPost and ADS Solutions partner on shipping APIs

Latest in Materials Handling

Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources