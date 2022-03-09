EasyPost and ADS Solutions partner on shipping APIs

EasyPost, a leading provider of shipping APIs that solve complex logistics problems for online merchants, has announced its partnership with ADS Solutions, a leader in Cloud-based ERP for wholesale distribution, light manufacturing and services businesses. Through this partnership, Accolent ERP users will have access to EasyPost’s Shipping APIs, which are said to provide flexibility and control over parcel shipping and logistics processes.

ADS Solutions’ Accolent ERP software is aCloud-based, ERP platform that serves wholesale distribution, light manufacturing and services businesses across a broad range of vertical industries. Combined with EasyPost’s multi-carrier shipping API, users will have access to a solution that is flexible, scalable, and cost-effective, the partners added.

“This partnership allows Accolent ERP customers to maximize their shipping efficiency across multiple carriers and regional networks,” said Bill Jagla, ADS Solutions’ Head of Customer Support. “With EasyPost and Accolent ERP, customers can mitigate some of the effects of the supply chain crisis to compare multiple carriers’ offerings, create shipping labels, verify addresses, track packages and insure their shipments saving time and money.”

“Utilizing the EasyPost API, Accolent ERP users can access USPS Commercial Plus Pricing and UPS marketplace rates for domestic and international shipments,” said Sam Hancock, EasyPost’s Vice President of Customer Success. “EasyPost’s shipping integration with ADS Solutions equips their customers to best position themselves for continuous growth and e-commerce success.”



