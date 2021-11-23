MMH    Topics 

ELFA index: equipment leasing new business volume for October up 16% month-to-month

The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association’s (ELFA) Monthly Leasing and Finance Index also up 16% for October on year-over-year basis.

By

Latest Material Handling News

OSARO and Mission Design & Automation partner to deploy robotic solutions
‘Steady’ growth of 5-7% forecast for global industrial robot market
Gather AI acquires software-focused drone inventory competitor, Ware
ShipBob adds Amazon’s VP of North America Fulfillment, Melissa Nick, as CSCO
Prologis acquiring 14 million square feet from Blackstone Industrial Portfolio in $3.1 billion deal
More News

The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association’s (ELFA) Monthly Leasing and Finance Index (MLFI-25), which reports economic activity from 25 companies representing a cross section of the $900 billion equipment finance sector, showed their overall new business volume for October was $10.7 billion, up 16 percent year-over-year from new business volume in October 2020.

Volume was up 16 percent month-to-month from $9.2 billion in September. Year-to-date, cumulative new business volume was up 10 percent compared to 2020.

Receivables over 30 days were 1.7 percent, up from 1.6 percent the previous month and down from 2.2 percent in the same period in 2020. Charge-offs were 0.16 percent, down from 0.35 percent the previous month and down from 0.60 percent in the year-earlier period.
Credit approvals totaled 78.0 percent, up from 76.3 percent in September. Total headcount for equipment finance companies was down 11.0 percent year-over-year, a decrease due to significant downsizing at an MLFI reporting company.

Separately, the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation’s Monthly Confidence Index (MCI-EFI) in November is 64.6, an increase from the October index of 61.1.

ELFA President and CEO Ralph Petta said, “The equipment finance industry heads into the final quarter of the year in fine shape, judging from October MLFI data. New business volume shows double digit growth, a somewhat surprising development given anecdotal evidence by some ELFA members of supply chain disruptions negatively impacting the availability and cost of capital goods in certain market sectors. Fourth quarter economic growth is projected to be buoyant despite higher prices and labor imbalances in the economy. And, with the recent signing of major infrastructure legislation coming out of Washington, the future for capital investment looks bright, indeed.”


Article Topics

News
Equipment Leasing
Equipment Leasing and Financing Association
   All topics

Equipment Leasing and Financing Association News & Resources

Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
ELFA’s equipment leasing index volume for January up 6% year over year
ELFA’s equipment leasing index shows gains in December
ELFA’s equipment leasing index for October up 6% on year-over-year basis
Equipment leasing index: volume for September up from August
ELFA’s leasing activity index for August sees decline from July
More Equipment Leasing and Financing Association

Latest in Materials Handling

Order Picking Strategies
Dorman Products Reduces Travel Waste by 16% with Autonomous Mobile Robots
OSARO and Mission Design & Automation partner to deploy robotic solutions
‘Steady’ growth of 5-7% forecast for global industrial robot market
Gather AI acquires software-focused drone inventory competitor, Ware
ShipBob adds Amazon’s VP of North America Fulfillment, Melissa Nick, as CSCO
Prologis acquiring 14 million square feet from Blackstone Industrial Portfolio in $3.1 billion deal
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Order Picking Strategies
When it comes to a picking strategy, there isn’t a one size fits all.
Dorman Products Reduces Travel Waste by 16% with Autonomous Mobile Robots
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources