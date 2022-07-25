EnerSys celebrates opening of expanded Richmond, Kentucky DC

EnerSys, a global provider of stored energy solutions for industrial applications, recently held a grand opening of its expanded Richmond, Kentucky distribution center.

Local officials, including Richmond Mayor, Robert Blythe, and City Manager, Rob Minerich, joined EnerSys for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark this special milestone. The new 195,000 square foot DC will create new jobs in the community and improve the company’s customer service through enhanced delivery capabilities and faster order fulfillment, helping to address recent supply chain challenges impacting the industry, EnerSys stated.

“The larger Richmond DC will allow us to store more inventory at one centralized location and in turn, will enable us to offer more stock keeping units (SKU’s) in our ‘Quick Ship’ program –facilitating shipment of a customer’s order within 24-hours,” said Troy Baxter, Richmond, KY, Plant Manager at EnerSys. “Furthermore, the new facility will not only help us lower lead times and meet customer demand, but it will also help improve our local economy through the creation of jobs in the Richmond vicinity.”

The products that will be fulfilled at the new Richmond DC will be specific to the EnerSys Motive Power portfolio, including the Company’s variety of traditional flooded lead acid and Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) battery solutions and modular chargers.

“With these products housed in a centrally-located US facility, our fulfillment capabilities are streamlined to a single point for order processing and shipping thus improving our responsiveness to our customers.” says Chad Uplinger, Vice President of Sales, Motive Power Americas at EnerSys. “These Motive Power solutions provide customers with recyclable energy storage options to reduce environmental impact and support a sustainable future - powered by electrification.”



