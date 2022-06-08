MMH    Topics     News    EnerSys

EnerSys Supports National Forklift Safety Day 2022

OSHA estimates that nearly 70% of all forklift accidents can be prevented with proper training or policy, provider of lift truck battery solutions points out.

By

EnerSys, a provider of stored energy solutions for industrial applications, joins the Industrial Truck Association (ITA) in support of its annual National Forklift Safety Day. Now in its ninth year, National Forklift Safety Day 2022 will be observed on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, and coincide with a keynote presentation at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

Estimates from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) indicate nearly 100,000 workers are injured each year from accidents involving the almost 900,000 forklifts currently in operation in the U.S. Statistically, it means that more than one in every ten forklifts will be involved in an accident each year. Those numbers align with data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which also shows nearly 100 workers are fatally injured in forklift-related incidents annually.

OSHA also estimates that nearly 70% of all forklift accidents can be prevented with proper training or policy. To help facilitate such training, the ITA works with OSHA to develop educational seminars and resources that highlight best practices in manufacturing and warehousing environments. National Forklift Safety Day reflects this mission and provides an opportunity to emphasize operator training, promote greater pedestrian awareness, and share resources about forklift safety.

“From battery design and installation to on-site training, safety is top priority at EnerSys, and we proudly support ITA’s National Forklift Safety Day,” says Harold Vanasse, Senior Director of Marketing, Motive Power Global at EnerSys. “With the world’s supply chain still under tremendous pressure to recover from the pandemic and other influences, raising awareness of lift truck safety and best practices is more crucial than ever. We applaud ITA’s ongoing efforts to do that through National Forklift Safety Day.”

For more information about National Forklift Safety Day, click here.


Article Topics

News
EnerSys
National Forklift Safety Day
   All topics

EnerSys News & Resources

EnerSys launches wireless charger
EnerSys celebrates opening of expanded Richmond, Kentucky DC
EnerSys Supports National Forklift Safety Day 2022
EnerSys displays Li-ion and TPPL batteries
EnerSys obtaining UL safety certification for its lithium-ion batteries
EnerSys expands partnership with Concentric
Powersports aftermarket distributor leverages modeling software
More EnerSys

Latest in Materials Handling

KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
ProMat Interview with Jim Lawton: Preparing now for what’s coming next
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources