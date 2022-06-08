EnerSys Supports National Forklift Safety Day 2022

EnerSys, a provider of stored energy solutions for industrial applications, joins the Industrial Truck Association (ITA) in support of its annual National Forklift Safety Day. Now in its ninth year, National Forklift Safety Day 2022 will be observed on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, and coincide with a keynote presentation at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

Estimates from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) indicate nearly 100,000 workers are injured each year from accidents involving the almost 900,000 forklifts currently in operation in the U.S. Statistically, it means that more than one in every ten forklifts will be involved in an accident each year. Those numbers align with data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which also shows nearly 100 workers are fatally injured in forklift-related incidents annually.

OSHA also estimates that nearly 70% of all forklift accidents can be prevented with proper training or policy. To help facilitate such training, the ITA works with OSHA to develop educational seminars and resources that highlight best practices in manufacturing and warehousing environments. National Forklift Safety Day reflects this mission and provides an opportunity to emphasize operator training, promote greater pedestrian awareness, and share resources about forklift safety.

“From battery design and installation to on-site training, safety is top priority at EnerSys, and we proudly support ITA’s National Forklift Safety Day,” says Harold Vanasse, Senior Director of Marketing, Motive Power Global at EnerSys. “With the world’s supply chain still under tremendous pressure to recover from the pandemic and other influences, raising awareness of lift truck safety and best practices is more crucial than ever. We applaud ITA’s ongoing efforts to do that through National Forklift Safety Day.”

For more information about National Forklift Safety Day, click here.



