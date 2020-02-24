Former CICMHE president elected to National Academy of Engineering

Former CICMHE president Russ Meller has been elected into the National Academy of Engineering, which is among the highest professional distinctions awarded to an engineer. The National Academy of Engineering (NAE) elected 87 new members and 18 international members, announced NAE President John L. Anderson today. This brings the total U.S. membership to 2,309 and the number of international members to 281.



Membership in the Academy honors those who have made outstanding contributions to “engineering research, practice, or education, including, where appropriate, significant contributions to the engineering literature” and to “the pioneering of new and developing fields of technology, making major advancements in traditional fields of engineering, or developing/implementing innovative approaches to engineering education.”

Meller, a vice president of research and development at Fortna Inc. in Louisville, Colo., received the honor for contributions to large-scale distribution center design and operation.

Meller was also awarded the Reed-Apple Award in 2010. The Reed-Apple Award is presented to nominees that have demonstrated consistent and substantial support for material handling and logistics education. Nominations are solicited from MHI member companies, the College-Industry Council for Material Handling Education, educators, association members, and the material handling/logistics user community. The Reed-Apple is a lifetime achievement award that was established in 1981 in memory of Drs. Ruddell Reed, Jr. and James M. Apple, renowned material handling educators and innovators.



