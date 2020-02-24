MMH    Topics     Education

Former CICMHE president elected to National Academy of Engineering

Meller receives among the highest professional distinctions awarded to an engineer.

By

Latest Material Handling News

The Association for Supply Chain Management launches new technology certificate
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
WERC releases full program for annual conference
WERC announces new Distribution Logistics Fundamentals course
Say so long to 2022 on The Rebound
More Education

Former CICMHE president Russ Meller has been elected into the National Academy of Engineering, which is among the highest professional distinctions awarded to an engineer. The National Academy of Engineering (NAE) elected 87 new members and 18 international members, announced NAE President John L. Anderson today. This brings the total U.S. membership to 2,309 and the number of international members to 281.

Membership in the Academy honors those who have made outstanding contributions to “engineering research, practice, or education, including, where appropriate, significant contributions to the engineering literature” and to “the pioneering of new and developing fields of technology, making major advancements in traditional fields of engineering, or developing/implementing innovative approaches to engineering education.”

Meller, a vice president of research and development at Fortna Inc. in Louisville, Colo., received the honor for contributions to large-scale distribution center design and operation.

Meller was also awarded the Reed-Apple Award in 2010. The Reed-Apple Award is presented to nominees that have demonstrated consistent and substantial support for material handling and logistics education. Nominations are solicited from MHI member companies, the College-Industry Council for Material Handling Education, educators, association members, and the material handling/logistics user community. The Reed-Apple is a lifetime achievement award that was established in 1981 in memory of Drs. Ruddell Reed, Jr. and James M. Apple, renowned material handling educators and innovators.


Article Topics

News
Education
CICMHE
   All topics

Education News & Resources

The Association for Supply Chain Management launches new technology certificate
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
WERC releases full program for annual conference
WERC announces new Distribution Logistics Fundamentals course
Say so long to 2022 on The Rebound
MHI announces winners of 2022 YPN Awards
American Logistics Aid Network announces 2022 Humanitarian Logistics Award winners
More Education

Latest in Materials Handling

ABB completes acquisition of Siemens low voltage NEMA motor business
Ocado Group announces agreement to acquire 6 River Systems
GreyOrange announces Suneel Krishnaswamy as new CPEO
Services economy growth continues in April, reports ISM
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
Blue Yonder research: supply chain executives turn to technology amid prolonged challenges
Drive systems supplier maxon and MassRobotics partner to support robotics advancement
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources