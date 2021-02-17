MMH    Topics     Technology    White Papers    E-commerce

Fortify Your Operational Resilience

If we learned anything in 2020, it’s that distribution and fulfillment (D&F) companies will need to utilize all available tools, technologies and fulfillment strategies to prepare for a new era of omnichannel fulfillment

By

For many companies across the omnichannel retail spectrum, events of 2020 have placed unexpected strains on their distribution and fulfillment (D&F) operations. Not only did they have to quickly adapt to an unexpected increase in e-commerce adoption, but they also had to implement new workplace safety measures.

If we learned anything in 2020, it’s that D&F companies will need to utilize all available tools, technologies and fulfillment strategies to prepare for a new era of omnichannel fulfillment — both by enhancing workforce safety and driving peak productivity levels. Our latest On The Move3 publication is dedicated to helping you address these challenges and fortify your operational resilience.

  • Integrate automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), robotics and software to upgrade the core of your DC fulfillment operations.
  • Protecting people and places by embracing a holistic operational and facility strategy.
  • Leverage labor management software (LMS) to build a culture of safety and productivity.
  • Gain a competitive edge with rapidly evolving robots and automation technologies.
View or download

