For many companies across the omnichannel retail spectrum, events of 2020 have placed unexpected strains on their distribution and fulfillment (D&F) operations. Not only did they have to quickly adapt to an unexpected increase in e-commerce adoption, but they also had to implement new workplace safety measures.

If we learned anything in 2020, it’s that D&F companies will need to utilize all available tools, technologies and fulfillment strategies to prepare for a new era of omnichannel fulfillment — both by enhancing workforce safety and driving peak productivity levels. Our latest On The Move3 publication is dedicated to helping you address these challenges and fortify your operational resilience.

Integrate automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), robotics and software to upgrade the core of your DC fulfillment operations.

Protecting people and places by embracing a holistic operational and facility strategy.

Leverage labor management software (LMS) to build a culture of safety and productivity.

Gain a competitive edge with rapidly evolving robots and automation technologies.

