Frictionless Podcast: The Uyghur Forced Labor Protection Act Is Going to Impact Your Supply Chain

On this episode, Rosemary Coates and Gabby Griffith, Director at BPE Global, and discuss the Uyghur Forced Labor Protection Act that goes into effect on June 21.

By

Listen in as Rosemary Coates and Gabby Griffith, Director at BPE Global, and discuss the Uyghur Forced Labor Protection Act that goes into effect on June 21.

In this episode, we discuss the new regulations and the very difficult discovery tasks that will now be required of global supply chains. The Act presumes that all goods coming from Xinjiang, China are made with prison labor unless you can prove otherwise.

All forced labor-made products are prohibited imports into the U.S. The regulations also apply to any product coming from China that may have Uyghurs working on the production line. Supply Chain and Trade Compliance professionals are now scrambling to determine if there is Uyghur labor in their products coming from China.

And, to learn more about BPE Global, contact Gabby Griffith at [email protected] and Rosemary Coates at [email protected].

