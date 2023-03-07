Fusion Fuel and Toyota Material Handling España team up on green hydrogen solutions

Fusion Fuel and Toyota Material Handling España, S.A. (TMHES) announced today that they have signed a collaboration agreement to promote the development of the green hydrogen fuel cell forklift market in Spain.

The collaboration seeks to further strengthen TMHES’s leadership position in the domestic zero emissions forklift truck segment by offering end-to-end solutions of fuel cell forklifts combined with green hydrogen production and hydrogen refuelling infrastructure provided by Fusion Fuel Spain and its industrial partners.

The companies will offer a fully financed solution that combines Hydrogen-as-a-Service – which is touted as guaranteeing security of supply at competitive prices – with TMHES’s operational rental and leasing solutions for their range of forklift products.

Both companies view the logistics and material handling sector as uniquely well suited to benefit from the advantages of hydrogen energy and consider fuel cell forklift solutions as a critical decarbonization vector, particularly in logistics operations requiring heavy loads and high operating hours. The companies added that they aim to deploy their green hydrogen solutions to legacy forklift truck fleets, as well as to integrated hydrogen logistics projects that combine the full spectrum of fuel cell vehicles for supply chain, distribution and materials handing operations.

Commenting on the agreement, Grant Greatrex, Co-Founder of Fusion Fuel Spain and Mobility Lead for the company said, “we are excited to announce this collaboration with a fellow pioneering company in the green hydrogen energy transition and see great potential for fully financed integrated solutions for our joint clients.”

Frederico Chaves, Co-Head of Fusion Fuel, added, “we have spoken at length about the importance of value chain partnerships to develop the green hydrogen ecosystem and solve the chicken-and-egg problem that all too often hinders the commercial adoption of novel technology. We are extremely excited about the potential of this partnership to help accelerate the deployment of Fusion Fuel’s technology and TMHES’ forklift solutions within the Spanish logistics and material handling market.”

Joan Catalan, Director General of Toyota Material Handling España, commenting on partnership with Fusion Fuel Spain, added that, “we are pleased to collaborate with Fusion Fuel Spain in the development of Hydrogen as a green energy for the mobility in our country. Sustainability is one of our key objectives, working to Zero emissions target, and we believe that green Hydrogen applied to forklifts market will be a key element in this journey. Hydrogen has been proven as a clear alternative to other sources of energy when talking about performance, quick refill and zero emissions in intensive applications. Toyota has been working on hydrogen for many years, starting with the Fuel Cell forklift prototype presented in 2005, so this cooperation agreement is a further step to reinforce the actions already underway.”



