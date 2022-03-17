Geek+ and Bosch Rexroth announce extended partnership

Geek+, a global provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and Bosch Rexroth, a leading provider of drive and control technology, have signed a strategic channel agreement for North America. The partnership has already borne fruit in the form of a unique version of Geek+’s MP1000R mobile robot augmented with Bosch Rexroth’s laser localization software capability, called ROKIT Locator, according to Geek+.

The software ROKIT Locator capability works in parallel with Geek+’s simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology, to provide the AMRs with extremely accurate positioning for production line workflows which often present a changing environment, according to Geek+. Additionally, these Geek+ MP1000R AMRs with this capability are currently operating in a Bosch Rexroth’s plant in China.

In view of the vast market opportunities for AMRs in manufacturing, Geek+ and Bosch Rexroth have agreed to facilitate resource sharing, deepen cooperation, and create more intelligent logistics solutions for their customers, the partners stated.

“We are very excited to unveil this new SLAM technology for AMRs jointly developed with Bosch Rexroth,” said Emil Hauch Jensen, General Manager, Smart Moving and Forklift Products, Overseas Business at Geek+. “The partnership will provide our customers with several products and solutions to accelerate the implementation of intelligent moving robots that will drive the intelligent transformation of the manufacturing industry.”

Armando Gonzalez, Business Leader for AMR/Robotics at Bosch Rexroth said: “The signing of this North American strategic channel agreement with Geek+ is another milestone in the cooperation between our two companies. We applaud Geek+’s brand concept, professionalism, and reliable products and solutions. From cooperation in product development to cooperation in the channel market, we firmly believe that our two companies’ innovativeness and expansion strength will be increased. We will work together to create more competitive world-class products and a complete ecological experience.”



