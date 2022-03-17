MMH    Topics     Technology    Robotics    Geek+

Geek+ and Bosch Rexroth announce extended partnership

The companies have jointly released a Geek+ MP1000R mobile robot integrating Bosch Rexroth’s laser localization software capability, ROKIT Locator

By

A Geek+ MP1000R mobile robot
A Geek+ MP1000R mobile robot

Geek+, a global provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and Bosch Rexroth, a leading provider of drive and control technology, have signed a strategic channel agreement for North America. The partnership has already borne fruit in the form of a unique version of Geek+’s MP1000R mobile robot augmented with Bosch Rexroth’s laser localization software capability, called ROKIT Locator, according to Geek+.

The software ROKIT Locator capability works in parallel with Geek+’s simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology, to provide the AMRs with extremely accurate positioning for production line workflows which often present a changing environment, according to Geek+. Additionally, these Geek+ MP1000R AMRs with this capability are currently operating in a Bosch Rexroth’s plant in China.

In view of the vast market opportunities for AMRs in manufacturing, Geek+ and Bosch Rexroth have agreed to facilitate resource sharing, deepen cooperation, and create more intelligent logistics solutions for their customers, the partners stated.

“We are very excited to unveil this new SLAM technology for AMRs jointly developed with Bosch Rexroth,” said Emil Hauch Jensen, General Manager, Smart Moving and Forklift Products, Overseas Business at Geek+. “The partnership will provide our customers with several products and solutions to accelerate the implementation of intelligent moving robots that will drive the intelligent transformation of the manufacturing industry.”

Armando Gonzalez, Business Leader for AMR/Robotics at Bosch Rexroth said: “The signing of this North American strategic channel agreement with Geek+ is another milestone in the cooperation between our two companies. We applaud Geek+’s brand concept, professionalism, and reliable products and solutions. From cooperation in product development to cooperation in the channel market, we firmly believe that our two companies’ innovativeness and expansion strength will be increased. We will work together to create more competitive world-class products and a complete ecological experience.”


Article Topics

News
Technology
Robotics
Autonomous Mobile Robots
Bosch Rexroth
Geek+
Manufacturing
   All topics

Geek+ News & Resources

Geek+ estimates its robotics solutions saved 140,000 tons of carbon emissions in 2022
Inside C-StoreMaster’s DC: Convenience store distribution simplified
C-StoreMaster’s convenient automation
Geek+ appoints Numina Group as latest North American partner
Geek+ announces $100 million series E1 financing round
Geek+ expands South America presence though global partner Körber Supply Chain
A new perspective on lights out
More Geek+

Latest in Materials Handling

EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
Automotive Works on it’s Mojo
60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, President of RAIN Alliance
Where is fleet management headed?
What’s the environmental impact of wood pallets?
Pallet flow rack as recipe for efficiency
C-Suite Interview with Joe Colletti: Integration is the name of the game
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources