Geek+ estimates its robotics solutions saved 140,000 tons of carbon emissions in 2022

Geek+, a global provider of robotic solutions for logistics, announced today its estimate of energy savings in its user base last year. Internal tracking in 2022 revealed that the company’s fleet of 30,000 robots worldwide helped save 140,000 tons of carbon emissions and 16 million KWh in energy. Calculations were based on average energy consumption from traditional warehouse operations compared to AMR-supported warehouses.

Geek+ solutions enable retailers and logistics providers to take positive action towards their sustainability goals, working together to make the global supply chain greener, the robotics vendor contends. Geek+ robots replace high energy consuming logistics equipment, and reduce the use of electricity, lighting, and air-conditioning in the warehouse as robots operate in dark areas. In addition, the robots themselves have low power consumption, and their battery life expectancy is 60% higher than the industry average, Geek+ added.

Yong Zheng, founder and CEO at Geek+, said, “We are proud to see the positive impact our robotic solutions are having on sustainable logistics, a major objective for our industry. From our own production and solution deployment, to enabling retailers and logistics providers meet their goals, logistics robots play a major role in making logistics more sustainable.”

Robotics can help customers meet their sustainability goals, Geek+ explained. On average, a smart warehouse using AMR solutions uses 75% less power compared to a manually operated warehouse. This is due, in part, to space-saving and storage areas without light, heating, or air-conditioning; lower waste through low error rates; reduced packaging volume; and paperless warehouses.

Geek+ also pointed out that its own products and production adhere to sustainable principles. Geek+ insists on up to 80% reusable robot parts, long battery life cycles, and battery recycling partners and smart logistics planning throughout the manufacturing process.

Yong Zheng added: “This is just a step in the right direction. Building a sustainable future is a common goal, and as the main connector for moving goods, the supply chain is at the heart of this mission. Geek+ will continue to work towards making logistics more sustainable.”



