MMH    Topics 

Geek+ estimates its robotics solutions saved 140,000 tons of carbon emissions in 2022

Goods-to-person systems helped save 140,000 tons of carbon emissions and 16 million KwH in energy in 2022, according to internal tracking data from Geek+'s 30,000 robots in operation.

By

On average, a smart warehouse using AMR solutions uses 75% less power compared to a manually operated warehouse, Geek+ estimates.
On average, a smart warehouse using AMR solutions uses 75% less power compared to a manually operated warehouse, Geek+ estimates.

Geek+, a global provider of robotic solutions for logistics, announced today its estimate of energy savings in its user base last year. Internal tracking in 2022 revealed that the company’s fleet of 30,000 robots worldwide helped save 140,000 tons of carbon emissions and 16 million KWh in energy. Calculations were based on average energy consumption from traditional warehouse operations compared to AMR-supported warehouses.

Geek+ solutions enable retailers and logistics providers to take positive action towards their sustainability goals, working together to make the global supply chain greener, the robotics vendor contends. Geek+ robots replace high energy consuming logistics equipment, and reduce the use of electricity, lighting, and air-conditioning in the warehouse as robots operate in dark areas. In addition, the robots themselves have low power consumption, and their battery life expectancy is 60% higher than the industry average, Geek+ added.

Yong Zheng, founder and CEO at Geek+, said, “We are proud to see the positive impact our robotic solutions are having on sustainable logistics, a major objective for our industry. From our own production and solution deployment, to enabling retailers and logistics providers meet their goals, logistics robots play a major role in making logistics more sustainable.”

Robotics can help customers meet their sustainability goals, Geek+ explained. On average, a smart warehouse using AMR solutions uses 75% less power compared to a manually operated warehouse. This is due, in part, to space-saving and storage areas without light, heating, or air-conditioning; lower waste through low error rates; reduced packaging volume; and paperless warehouses.

Geek+ also pointed out that its own products and production adhere to sustainable principles. Geek+ insists on up to 80% reusable robot parts, long battery life cycles, and battery recycling partners and smart logistics planning throughout the manufacturing process.

Yong Zheng added: “This is just a step in the right direction. Building a sustainable future is a common goal, and as the main connector for moving goods, the supply chain is at the heart of this mission. Geek+ will continue to work towards making logistics more sustainable.”


Article Topics

News
Autonomous Mobile Robots
Energy
Geek+
robotics
Sustainability
   All topics

Geek+ News & Resources

OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
Geek+ estimates its robotics solutions saved 140,000 tons of carbon emissions in 2022
Inside C-StoreMaster’s DC: Convenience store distribution simplified
C-StoreMaster’s convenient automation
Geek+ appoints Numina Group as latest North American partner
Geek+ announces $100 million series E1 financing round
Geek+ expands South America presence though global partner Körber Supply Chain
More Geek+

Latest in Materials Handling

Go small or go home with mini, paper based wrapping system
Automate 2023 set record attendance with more than 30,000 registrants
Ergonomics as a retention factor
The beauty of integrated pack and ship
60 Seconds with Brian Feehan, President of Industrial Truck Association (ITA)
Colgate-Palmolive deploys decision intelligence as part of its digital transformation
Robotic picking market worth $6.8 billion by 2030, up from $236 million last year
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources