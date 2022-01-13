MMH    Topics 

Geek+ and Körber digitalize Ariat supply chain with mobile robotics

Apparel retailer Ariat International has turned to an AMR-based solution from Körber and Geek+ to enhance employee and customer experiences

The AMR solution, currently using 88 robots at a DC in Texas, allows Ariat to move employees away from repetitive tasks while improving order picking efficiency
Geek+, a global provider of autonomous mobile robotics (AMR) technology, has announced the successful deployment of an AMR solution at Ariat International, a leading footwear and apparel brand for equestrian sports, outdoor activities, and work industries. The solution was implemented in collaboration with Geek+’s strategic partner Körber, a global provider of supply chain software.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Körber on this innovative project and excited to see Ariat enhance its relationships with all its stakeholders through the many benefits of supply chain fulfillment automation,” said Randy Randolph, Vice President, Channel Relationships, of Geek+ America. “With the integration of advanced robotics and AI technologies to its warehouse operations, Ariat is equipped with the needed efficiency gains, flexibility, and future scalability to strengthen its employee and customer experiences “

By integrating Geek+ picking and moving robots into Ariat’s supply chain, the solutions improve operational flexibility and order picking efficiency, while reducing labor intensity in its distribution center, Geek+ explained. Ariat can realize a rapid return on its investment and quickly establish an intelligent supply chain that meets increased consumer demand, the announcement added. The solution, currently numbering 88 robots, was implemented at a major Ariat fulfillment center in the Ft. Worth/Dallas, Texas metro area.

Matt Hardenberg, Vice President of Distribution, Ariat International said: “Geek+’s AMRs allow us to move our employees away from repetitive tasks and towards more rewarding activities, resulting in a better working environment and bringing greater value to the services we provide our customers. We are very grateful to Kӧrber for their expertise and comprehensive technology that has helped us to reduce the physical stress for our warehouse workers and modernize our operations.”

“Körber aspires to be a trusted partner for customers to strengthen their supply chains. Our solutions, extensive experience and know-how create clear advantages for business performance, employees, and end customers”, says Bill Ryan, CEO Software North America, Körber Business Area Supply Chain. “Unlike anyone else, we provide the software, robotics and consulting for some of the world’s most complex operations, reducing the manual labor for order fulfillment and streamlining internal processes. Our end-to-end supply chain solutions allow us to deliver a unique mix for each individual customer to conquer their supply chain complexities.”


