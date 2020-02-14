Improve Aerospace Inventory Control

Inventory management in the aerospace industry requires a higher level of security and control than most industries. Maintaining inventory transparency throughout the supply chain gives facility managers better visibility of inventory on hand, stock levels and storage locations.

The LR 35 Vertical Buffer Module (VBM) is an automated storage and retrieval system offering improved inventory security, controlled access to stored items and picking accuracy up to 99.9%. Learn how to keep your sensitive inventory safe and secure in this guide.

View or download



