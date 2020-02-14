MMH    Topics     Warehouse    White Papers    Inventory & Picking

Improve Aerospace Inventory Control

Learn how to keep your sensitive inventory safe and secure in this guide.

By

Inventory management in the aerospace industry requires a higher level of security and control than most industries. Maintaining inventory transparency throughout the supply chain gives facility managers better visibility of inventory on hand, stock levels and storage locations.

The LR 35 Vertical Buffer Module (VBM) is an automated storage and retrieval system offering improved inventory security, controlled access to stored items and picking accuracy up to 99.9%. Learn how to keep your sensitive inventory safe and secure in this guide.

View or download

Article Topics

Resources
White Papers
Warehouse
Inventory & Picking
Inventory
Inventory & Picking
Kardex Remstar
Picking
   All topics

Inventory & Picking News & Resources

Radial stays ahead of the automation curve
Five Questions to Ask Before Attempting a DIY Warehouse Label Installation
Stretching pick-to-light
Understanding Warehouse Automation Options
Improve Aerospace Inventory Control
Other Voices: 4 steps to get inventory costs back on track
Golf equipment manufacturer implements PTL devices
More Inventory & Picking

Latest in Materials Handling

Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources