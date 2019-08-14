MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

Inside Toll Group’s Distribution Center: AGVs, shuttles and multi-channel fulfillment

Toll’s new Sydney-based distribution center was built from scratch to optimize e-commerce fulfillment in a unique way.

By

Toll Group

Sydney, Australia
Square Footage: 550,000 square feet, including 113,000 square feet of automation
Products Handled: Retail apparel and accessories
Throughput: 80,000 to 100,000 units per shift, with capacity for 170,000 units per day over two shifts
SKUS: 120,000
People/Shifts: 2 Shifts per day/ 5 days per week – 6 days per week on occasion.

Read the feature article in this month’s magazine for more information on the Toll Group distribution center redesign

Receiving

A majority of product arrives at receiving (1) in shipping containers that are manually unloaded onto reach conveyors. Every carton is automatically provided with a license plate bar code label. New product is diverted to an inbound processing area (2) where items are weighed, cubed and in some instances photographed and uploaded to a customer’s website. Other product may be diverted for value-added services.

Putaway

Once all of the processing has been completed, product is palletized and delivered by lift truck to the very narrow aisle reserve storage area (3), located on the ground floor level, where it’s putaway into storage by turret trucks. The product is now available to promise.

Replenishment

A shuttle system (4) is the engine for the goods-to-person piece picking processes, which are located on the mezzanine level. Toll uses a variety of algorithms that consider variables such as historical trading data and sales forecasts to determine the right quantity for storage of various SKUs in the shuttle system and the minimum levels that trigger replenishment from reserve storage. Associates on orderpickers pick cartons to pallets that travel through the reserve storage area. Once a pallet is complete, it’s staged at a pickup point, where an automatic guided vehicle (AGV) picks it up and delivers it to a decant and shuttle system induction area (5), located underneath the mezzanine. There, a smaller AGV places pallets on a decant table, where associates remove the items from cartons and place them in totes for induction into the shuttle system. System rules determine how product is stored in the shuttle system. The AGVs eliminate non-value-added travel from reserve storage to the decant area.

Picking

The facility processes three different types of orders: Mixed cartons for store replenishment; “click-and-collect” orders are placed online and picked up in a store; and finally, standard online orders that are shipped directly to the consumer, including “satchel orders,” which is Toll’s term for a parcel order. In all three instances, carton erectors (6) create order shipping containers that are then stored until needed in one of three order sequencing towers (7). The towers can hold empty cartons for up to 3,000 active orders. When an order is initiated, the shipping container for that order is delivered to one of the order picking workstations (8). Meanwhile, donor cartons are retrieved from storage and delivered to a workstation. Once the donor tote arrives, an order selector is directed to pick and place items for that order. If a carton requires additional items, it is conveyed to the next workstation until the order is complete.

Store replenishment

Replenishment orders are picked “store ready.” The system groups products in the carton in the right sequence for the store shelf. For instance, if a store orders polo shirts, all the red ones might go in first in the right size order, followed by all the black, yellow and purple shirts. The system can go up to seven levels.

Click-and-collect

These orders are sent to stores for pickup by the customer. Items are picked and packed by customer and then placed in a carton that is automatically optimized by size. A customized lid differentiates click-and-collect cartons from store replenishment cartons when a delivery arrives at a store.

Standard online orders

Orders that will be shipped in cartons are picked to one of two standard size cartons. Orders that will ship in satchels, or polybags, are picked first to a carton and then sent to an automatic bagging line. There, items are removed from the carton, bagged and then sent to a dispatch holding area.

Garment on hanger

The facility includes a garment on hanger picking area for items that are handled on hangers (9).

Packing

Once a store replenishment or standard online order is complete, it goes to an automated packaging area that right sizes the carton for optimal shipping. Now ready for shipping (10), the cartons are conveyed to the dispatch area until they are sorted and conveyed into the appropriate trailer.


Article Topics

Magazine Archive
Technology
Automation
AGVs
Automation
Dematic
Zebra
   All topics

Automation News & Resources

SVT Robotics appoints Cole Heffernan as CFO to guide continued business growth
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
C-Suite Interview with Francisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
More Automation

Latest in Materials Handling

GreyOrange announces Suneel Krishnaswamy as new CPEO
Services economy growth continues in April, reports ISM
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
Blue Yonder research: supply chain executives turn to technology amid prolonged challenges
Drive systems supplier maxon and MassRobotics partner to support robotics advancement
The Association for Supply Chain Management launches new technology certificate
Loftware enters global technology alliance with Toshiba
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources