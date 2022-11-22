MMH    Topics 

James W. Schlusemann elected board president of SME

The non-profit organization, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary, announced its 2022 election results and installed its new officers, directors, and council representatives during a ceremony at its SME Fall Gala conducted Nov. 6 in Atlanta. Their terms begin in January 2023.

SME, the professional association committed to advancing manufacturing and developing a skilled workforce, has elected James W. Schlusemann as its 2023 board of directors’ president.

“The tremendous knowledge and technological experience, issues management, and business understanding that SME stakeholders possess and wield will create a huge boon in advanced manufacturing over the next 90 years,” said James W. Schlusemann, newly elected president of SME’s Board of Directors. “I am looking forward to our future working with new industry, academic, and regulatory representatives to advance diversity, innovation, and talent in manufacturing. Together, we will position SME as the preeminent thought leader that inspires and educates a prosperous manufacturing community.”

The officers and international directors of the SME Board of Directors act as the governing body of SME with budget authority and oversight responsibility. Officers of the board serve two-year terms. They include:
• 2023 SME President ― James W. Schlusemann, MSMIS, LSME, Navistar (retired), Batavia, Illinois
• 2023 SME President-Elect ― Winston F. Erevelles, PhD, St. Mary’s University, San Antonio
• 2023 SME Vice President ― Vincent W. Howell Sr., FSME, CMfgE, Corning Inc. (retired), Clemons, North Carolina
• 2023 SME Treasurer ― Rebecca R. Taylor, The National Center for Manufacturing Sciences, Washington, D.C.
• 2023 SME Secretary ― Jeffrey A. Abell, PhD, FSME, CMfgE, PE, General Motors, Warren, Michigan

2023-24 International Directors of the SME Board of Directors:
• Bryan D. Albrecht, EdD, Gateway Technical College, Kenosha, Wisconsin
• Edye S. Buchanan, CMfgT, BriskHeat Corp., Columbus, Ohio
• Bryan G. Dods, FSME, Oerlikon AM (retired), Greenville, South Carolina
• Jacqueline A. El Sayed, PhD, American Society for Engineering Education, Washington, D.C.
• Dean S. Phillips, LSME, Link Systems, Nashville
• Albert J. Wavering, FSME, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Gaithersburg, Maryland
2023-24 SME Member Council and Representatives:

The SME Member Council, with the SME board, is responsible for strengthening local chapters around the world and formulating recommendations surrounding SME member recruitment, retention, and engagement.
• 2023 Member Council Chair ― Gregory A. Harris, PhD, PE, Auburn University, Auburn, Alabama
• 2023 Member Council Chair-Elect ― Gabriela Darras, Microsoft Corp., Peoria, Illinois
• 2023 Member Council Immediate Past Chair ― Jennifer Fielding, PhD, Air Force Research Laboratory, Liberty Township, Ohio
• Gicell Aleman, Valmet, Worcester, Massachusetts
• Matthew Clegg, Dassault Systèmes Solidworks, Toledo, Ohio
• Farhad Ghadamli, CAM-F, Dm3d Technology LLC, Auburn Hills, Michigan
• Jacob Rahdarian, CMfgE, Rahdarian Consulting Services, Hempstead, Texas
• Tara Thomasson, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas
• Krishna Vuppala, John Deere Foundry, Waterloo, Iowa

“The thought leadership imbued in this group of industry veterans can produce great accomplishments to advance North American manufacturing,” said Bob Willig, executive director and CEO of SME. “We’re excited to have them on board, and from experience know they are ready to position SME for its next 90 years making the unimaginable real, saving lives, creating diverse and thriving communities, and inspiring generations of makers that solve the world’s most pressing problems.”


