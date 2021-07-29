JSCM Video: Trust Violations in Buyer-Supplier Relationships

Editor’s note: This video is collaboration between the Journal of Supply Chain Management and Supply Chain Management Review. Each month, we bring SCMR readers a video interview from the pages of JSCM.

In this month’s video, we hear from Sean Handley and Stephanie Eckard about their recent work with Fabrice Lumineau titled: Trust Violations in Buyer-Supplier Relationships: Spillovers and the Contingent Role of Governance Structures.

Buyer-supplier relationships are complicated and fragile, often held together by the trust established between a buyer and his or her suppliers, as well as the structure of their formal agreements. But what happens when there is a violation of that trust, either as the result of supplier who acts without integrity or proves to be incompetent? Those questions were put to the test through a series of studies by our authors.

Be sure to click on the video to learn about their conclusions. And, you can access the full article here.



