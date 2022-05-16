MMH    Topics 

Kassow Robots expands reach in Eastern U.S. with BlueBay Automation partnership

Maker of cobots partners with BlueBay Automation to deliver applications including machine tending, palletizing, welding, automotive, packaging, and electronics

Kassow Robots, a developer of 7-axis cobots for machine tending, material handling, and related applications, has partnered with BlueBay Automation, a Nashville, Tenn.-based industrial automation solutions provider, to deploy solutions.

In applications with extremely tight spaces, robotic solutions are seldomly feasible, the partners stated. However, the Kassow Robots KR series of 7-axis lightweight collaborative robots enables BlueBay Automation customers to efficiently navigate light manufacturing operations in a wide variety of industries and applications including machine tending, palletizing, welding, automotive, packaging, and electronics, the partners added.

“Our broad product portfolio of 7-axis cobots and BlueBay Automation’s integration capabilities and extensive robot experience will help customers combat common industrial challenges, such as difficult retrofits, labor shortages, and continuous improvement efforts,” says Dieter Pletscher, the head of global sales at Kassow Robots.

The KR series of 7-axis lightweight cobots provides a reach of about 3–6 feet (850–1800 mm) and payloads around 11–40 pounds (5–18 kg) to automate a variety of physically demanding and/or repetitive tasks. Additionally, each joint offers speed (225 degrees per second) to keep up with applications such as pick-and-place tasks, quality inspection, and palletizing.

“We have been following our collaborative robot competitors closely as the market matures, and Kassow Robots’ 7th axis is a differentiator for overcoming payload and speed limitations,” says Pierre de Giorgio, CEO of BlueBay Automation. “All of Kassow Robots’ significant competitive advantages have set them apart from the rest of the market, so we wanted to get in on the ground level and become part of this story.”

Kassow Robots, founded in Copenhagen, Denmark, made its first public appearance in 2018. In late April 2022, Bosch Rexroth became the company’s new majority owner. Founder Kristian Kassow is now co-owner and will continue to serve as CEO of Kassow Robots. Headquartered in Nashville, BlueBay Automation has additional locations in Atlanta, Chattanooga, and Charlotte.


