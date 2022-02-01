MMH    Topics     Technology

KPI Integrated Solutions acquires Precision Distribution Consulting, and SIMCON Solutions

Move positioned as adding to KPI's expertise and software capabilities around analytics, network strategy, warehouse design, and simulation

By

KPI Integrated Solutions (KPI) today announced the expansion of its capabilities with the acquisition of Precision Distribution Consulting, Inc. (PDC) and SIMCON Solutions LLC. KPI leadership added that it now offers a complete range of services and customized solutions from strategic network analysis and consulting, facility layout, and warehouse simulation to automation design, robotic technology implementation, and lifetime maintenance services.

“Today’s supply chain, warehousing, and distribution professionals are under extreme pressure to efficiently manage their operations to maximize performance, improve agility, and build resilience,” said KPI CEO Larry Strayhorn. “Bringing the analytics, network strategy, warehouse design, and simulation expertise of PDC and SIMCON together with KPI’s operational and automation design skills will provide our clients with exceptional end-to-end operational flexibility, productivity, and resilience. We welcome these new associates to KPI.”

Precision Distribution Consulting is a leader in independent network modeling, last-mile delivery strategies, facility sizing and design, pick area slotting, work process definition, and time standard development/labor planning. SIMCON Solutions specializes in designing, developing, and implementing data-driven simulation and scheduling solutions. Both companies bring additional expertise to help KPI’s clients assess design alternatives and balance trade-offs to achieve higher performance and desired business results, according to KPI.

KPI Integrated Solutions, a portfolio company of ARES Management, was formed in 2021 with the combination of Kuecker Logistics Group, Pulse Integration, and QC Software.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Digital Twin
KPI
Kuecker Pulse Integration KPI
Mergers & Acquisitions
Warehouse Integrators
   All topics

Kuecker Pulse Integration KPI News & Resources

KPI Integrated Solutions acquires Precision Distribution Consulting, and SIMCON Solutions
Kuecker Logistics Group, PULSE Integration, and QC Software combine as KPI

Latest in Materials Handling

KPI Solutions expands with a new Atlanta office
Manufacturing declines for the seventh straight month in May, says ISM
National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources