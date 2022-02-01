KPI Integrated Solutions acquires Precision Distribution Consulting, and SIMCON Solutions

KPI Integrated Solutions (KPI) today announced the expansion of its capabilities with the acquisition of Precision Distribution Consulting, Inc. (PDC) and SIMCON Solutions LLC. KPI leadership added that it now offers a complete range of services and customized solutions from strategic network analysis and consulting, facility layout, and warehouse simulation to automation design, robotic technology implementation, and lifetime maintenance services.

“Today’s supply chain, warehousing, and distribution professionals are under extreme pressure to efficiently manage their operations to maximize performance, improve agility, and build resilience,” said KPI CEO Larry Strayhorn. “Bringing the analytics, network strategy, warehouse design, and simulation expertise of PDC and SIMCON together with KPI’s operational and automation design skills will provide our clients with exceptional end-to-end operational flexibility, productivity, and resilience. We welcome these new associates to KPI.”

Precision Distribution Consulting is a leader in independent network modeling, last-mile delivery strategies, facility sizing and design, pick area slotting, work process definition, and time standard development/labor planning. SIMCON Solutions specializes in designing, developing, and implementing data-driven simulation and scheduling solutions. Both companies bring additional expertise to help KPI’s clients assess design alternatives and balance trade-offs to achieve higher performance and desired business results, according to KPI.

KPI Integrated Solutions, a portfolio company of ARES Management, was formed in 2021 with the combination of Kuecker Logistics Group, Pulse Integration, and QC Software.



