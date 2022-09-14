MMH    Topics     Technology    E-commerce

Kroger’s E-Commerce Supply Chain Eco-system

Kroger's Raul Bujalil will discus the impact of e-commerce on the grocery industry.

NextGen Supply Chain Conference Keynote Preview

The events of the last 2-1/2 years have forced many grocers onto the e-commerce fast track. Concurrently, grocery retailers have been managing a persistent labor crunch, ongoing product shortages and a slew of new environmental, social and governance (ESG) requirements.

As the nation’s largest grocer, Kroger currently has nearly 2,800 stores in 35 states operating under 28 different names. At the NextGen Supply Chain Conference, Kroger Supply Chain & Logistics’ VP of Supply Chain Strategy and Enablers Raul Bujalil will present a keynote exploring the impact of e-commerce on the grocery industry and talk about how the sector is responding to the challenge and also leveraging the opportunity.

Bujalil selected this keynote topic because e-commerce has expanded into all areas of consumer goods; grocery home delivery is one of the biggest opportunities to tap into this market.

Raul Bujalil:

“E-commerce provides the means to solve current consumer needs through a highly efficient supply chain footprint.”

Bukalil is responsible for leading all strategic, transformational and optimization efforts that support Kroger's existing objectives for growth and profitability within its supply chain.

In his keynote, Bujalil will also discuss Kroger’s e-commerce supply chain ecosystem model, the way e-commerce home delivery addresses consumers’ needs, and how highly-efficient supply chain networks enable the expansion of e-commerce as a growth-enabler for the grocery sector.

