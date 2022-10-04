Lattice Semiconductor and MassRobotics partner to accelerate next-gen robotics

MassRobotics and Lattice Semiconductor announced a partnership today that they state is aimed at advancing next-generation robotics application development in the innovation, startup and global robotics ecosystems. Because of Lattice Semiconductor‘s strategic leadership in the development of low-latency, lower-power, lower-size devices, the partnership aims to serve as a transformative catalyst to the startup and academic robotics ecosystems, the partners explained.



Based in the Boston area, MassRobotics is an independent nonprofit robotics startup escalator whose mission is to grow and support robotics innovators and entrepreneurs. Focused on enabling innovative engineers and developers to future-proof their designs for Industrial, Automotive, Communications, Compute, and Consumer applications at the Edge, Lattice offers low-power FPGAs and application-specific solutions that are ideal to keep pace with constantly evolving technology.



“Lattice Semiconductor is a great strategic partner to add to MassRobotics’ portfolio of companies accelerating the robotics industry. Their FPGAs and solution stacks make it easy for designers to incorporate. We’re looking forward to having their expertise in working with our innovative community and seeing all the collaborative outcomes that will no doubt result from it,” said Tom Ryden, executive director of MassRobotics.



“We are excited to collaborate with MassRobotics to engage with the startup community, academia and leading research centers to accelerate their application development,” added Matt Dobrodziej, vice president of segment marketing and business development at Lattice Semiconductor. “Our award-winning, low-power FPGAs are designed to offer leadership power efficiency, real-time performance and reliability in the smallest footprints, and enable simplified in-field updates that help designers speed time-to-market and extend their system’s lifespan, making them ideally suited for industrial automation and robotics applications.”



Transformative components, like Lattice Semiconductor’s FPGAs and technologies from other MassRobotics partners, will comprise the yet-to-be-announced MassRobotics winter challenge, which will call on university students and teams to create visually awe-inspiring robotic creations that accomplish a useful function. This exciting opportunity will allow the robotics community to highlight the possibilities, capability and use case examples of robotic innovation in action, MassRobotics added. The challenge will be announced at the end of the year and kick off in January 2023 and finalists will showcase their robotic innovations at the Robotics Summit in Boston in May 2023.



