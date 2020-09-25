MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Education

Manufacturing awards program celebrates women for leadership and excellence in the industry

The STEP Ahead Awards are part of the MI’s STEP Women’s Initiative, which promotes the role of women in the manufacturing industry through recognition, research and leadership for attracting, advancing and retaining strong female talent.

By

The Manufacturing Institute’s 8th annual STEP Ahead Awards program recognized last night 130 women leaders who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers in science, technology, engineering and production. These extraordinary women are leading the industry at a critical time—helping to keep Americans safe, create lifesaving products, provide the nation’s food and household essentials and develop revolutionary new technologies. They represent all levels of the manufacturing industry, from the factory floor to the C-suite, and are central to the story of modern manufacturing. And by sharing that story, they aim to inspire a new generation of women in manufacturing.

The STEP Ahead Awards are part of the MI’s STEP Women’s Initiative, which promotes the role of women in the manufacturing industry through recognition, research and leadership for attracting, advancing and retaining strong female talent.

“At a time when manufacturers still face a workforce crisis, and with women constituting less than one-third of manufacturing workers, honoring women leaders in the modern manufacturing industry and inspiring more women to enter the field is as important as it’s ever been,” said MI Executive Director Carolyn Lee. “Providing more opportunities for women in manufacturing is more than just the right thing to do; it’s clearly critical to the future of our industry and the economy.

“The Manufacturing Institute’s STEP Ahead Awards provide today’s female leaders in manufacturing the recognition they deserve and elevate role models who can inspire future generations. Tonight’s event is an important element of the STEP Women’s Initiative and our commitment to fostering a 21st-century manufacturing workforce by developing current leaders and engaging future ones.”

Background: Women constitute one of manufacturing’s largest pools of untapped talent. Women totaled 47% of the U.S. labor force in 2016, but only 29% of the manufacturing workforce. In the program’s first five years, STEP Ahead Award winners impacted more than 300,000 individuals—from peers in the industry to school-aged children.

The 2020 STEP Ahead Awards program is chaired by Erika Peterman, senior vice president, chemical intermediates North America at BASF Corporation, and Vice Chair Kathy Wengel, executive vice president and chief global supply chain officer at Johnson & Johnson. The virtual program is open to the public and can be viewed here.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Education
Manufacturing
Women in Manufacturing
   All topics

Education News & Resources

The Association for Supply Chain Management launches new technology certificate
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
WERC releases full program for annual conference
WERC announces new Distribution Logistics Fundamentals course
Say so long to 2022 on The Rebound
MHI announces winners of 2022 YPN Awards
American Logistics Aid Network announces 2022 Humanitarian Logistics Award winners
More Education

Latest in Materials Handling

Melonee Wise takes up new gig as Agility Robotics’ new CTO
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
Are you choosing lift trucks effectively?
OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
Hai Robotics adapts leadership structure to support its growing North American market
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
This AutoStore e-book provides an overview of the technology, configuration options and key experiences of AutoStore users.
Are you choosing lift trucks effectively?
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources