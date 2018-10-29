Material Handling Education Foundation announces award winners

During the 2018 MHI Annual Conference, the Material Handling Education Foundation, Inc. (MHEFI) presented two awards to leaders within the material handling community who are pushing material handling education forward.

By ·

The Exceptional Contribution Award was presented to The Raymond Corporation for their game-changing innovation – iWarehouse. The Exceptional Contribution Award is awarded to an individual, corporation or organization that has contributed to the industry in an extraordinary way or to an extraordinary degree. The award focuses on either shorter-term events, programs and contributions or extended influence and contributions that are focused more narrowly on specific industry activities. View the video presentation at https://videos.mhi.org/the-mhefi-exceptional-contribution-award-presented-to-the-raymond-corporation-for-iwarehouse

The Norman L. Cahners Award was originally awarded to David Reh at the 2017 Annual Conference, but due to health issues, he was unable to attend last year’s conference. Sadly, he passed away before the award could be given to him, so the award was presented posthumously to his family at this year’s conference. The Norman L. Cahners award is given to nominees who have continually made extraordinary contributions to the industry throughout their lifetime. View the video presentation at https://videos.mhi.org/norman-l-cahners-award-david-reh

In addition to the presented awards, MHEFI hosted a fundraiser at the 2018 MHI Annual Conference. In order “to attract students to the material handling, logistics, and supply chain industry by providing financial support,” (the newly revised mission statement of the organization) MHEFI also set a goal to raise $25,000 over the course of the three-day conference. Through generous pledged and online donations from Annual Conference attendees, the goal was met and exceeded.

Donations are accepted by the foundation throughout the year, and 90% of donations go towards student scholarships and support. Eighty percent of the students supported by MHEFI work in the material handling, logistics and supply chain industry.  Visit mhi.org/donate to contribute to material handling education and help the Foundation attract students to the industry.

MHEFI is an independent, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to encouraging and supporting material handling education. Established in 1976, the Foundation has provided funds, though private and corporate donations, to graduate and undergraduate students, as well as to academicians and their institutions. For more information, visit http://www.mhefi.net.

