MHEFI announces 2021-2022 scholarship winners

A total of $137,600 in scholarships was issued.

The Board of Directors of the Material Handling Education Foundation, Inc. (MHEFI) recently announced its 2021-2022 Scholarship Winners. A total of $137,600 in scholarships was issued.

For 40 years, MHEFI has supported material handling, logistics and supply chain students at many universities. MHEFI scholarships are awarded each year to students dedicated to entering the material handling, logistics or supply chain field, either within MHI member companies or the user community.

These students are pursuing careers in the industry as engineers, project managers, management, researchers and professors. Many will be employed in manufacturing and the supply chain.

2021-2022 Scholarship Winners
Crane Manufacturers Association of America Honor Scholarship
$6,000 awarded to Roshan George, Virginia Tech

Electrification & Controls Manufacturers Association Honor Scholarship
$6,000 awarded to Brandon Staple, University of Colorado-Denver

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Honor Scholarship
$5,000 awarded to Sami Al Jadir, Virginia Tech

Conveyor & Sortation Systems Honor Scholarship
$5,000 awarded to Henry Droher, Virginia Tech

Daniel Clapp Memorial Scholarship Sponsored by RMI & ASG Services
$5,000 awarded to Allison Jung, California Polytechnic State

Frazier Industrial Honor Scholarship
$5,000 awarded to Lillian Maier, California State Maritime Academy

Howard Bernstein Scholarship
$5,000 awarded to Lauren Ziccardi, University of Southern California

Howard Bernstein Scholarship
$5,000 awarded to Theodore Lamperis, Auburn University

Howard Bernstein Scholarship
$5,000 awarded to Elizabeth Benos, Virginia Tech

Howard Bernstein Scholarship Sponsored by George Sefer and Howard Bernstein
$5,000 awarded to Erin Hartegan, Kansas State University

Howard Bernstein Scholarship Sponsored by Worldwide Material Handling
$5,000 awarded to Grace Voth, Oklahoma State

Rack Manufacturers Institute Honor Scholarship Sponsored by ASG Services
$5,000 awarded to Michelle Ramirez, Truckee Meadows Community

Rack Manufacturers Institute Honor Scholarship Sponsored by ASG Services
$5,000 awarded to Reagan Vinson, Auburn University

Solutions Community Honor Scholarship
$5,000 awarded to William Black, Auburn University

Spanco, Inc. Honor Scholarship
$5,000 awarded to MollyAnne Lloyd, Penn State

MHEDA Honor Scholarship
$5,000 awarded to Emma Tyson, Texas A&M

MHEDA Honor Scholarship
$5,000 awarded to Samantha Messer, East Carolina University

Willard P. Heddles Memorial Scholarship
$4,000 awarded to Isaac Weller, Ohio University

Jennifer Kist Memorial Scholarship
$4,000 awarded to Danielle Freeman, Christopher Newport University

Gorbel, Inc.Honor Scholarship
$3,000 awarded to Jack Harsch, Virginia Tech

Storage Manufacturers Association Honor Scholarship
$3,000 awarded to Taila Moore McKelvy, California Polytechnic Pomona

Irving M. Footlik, PE Memorial Scholarship
$2,700 awarded to Sabrina VanAuker, Lake Superior State University

Bastian Family Scholarship
$2,500 awarded to Marshall Price, Ohio State University

Bastian Family Scholarship
$2,500 awarded to Grayson Burns, University of Missouri-Columbia

Southworth International Group Honor Scholarship
$2,500 awarded to Chloe Ambas, Michigan State University

St. Onge Company Honor Scholarship
$2,500 awarded to Cheryl Anderson, UNCC

The Robotics Group Honor Scholarship
$2,500 awarded to William Thompson, East Carolina University

Seizmic, Inc./LAMHMS Honor Scholarship
$2,300 awarded to Megan Mann, Oklahoma State University

Expert Crane Honor Scholarship
$2,250 awarded to Albert Joseph, Rutgers University

UNEX Manufacturing Honor Scholarship
$2,250 awarded to Joaquin Rodriguez, Rensselaer Polytechnic

Hoist Manufacturers Institute/Monorail Manufacturers of America Honor Scholarship
$2,100 awarded to Elizabeth Barnett, Brigham Young University

Hanel Storage Systems Honor Scholarship
$2,000 awarded to Kirsten Rydell, Oregon State University

Loading Dock Equipment Manufacturers Honor Scholarship
$2,000 awarded to Victoria Ticheli, Texas State University

Mobile Automation Group Honor Scholarship
$2,000 awarded to Devin Wilson, Rutgers University

Steel King Industries Honor Scholarship
$2,000 awarded to Hannah Edmonds, University of Central Florida

Ergonomic Assist Systems & Equipment Honor Scholarship
$1,500 awarded to Aaron Tutu, University of Rhode Island

Lift Honor Scholarship
$1,500 awarded to Erin Easley, Louisiana State University

Protective Guarding Manufacturers Association Honor Scholarship
$1,500 awarded to Gideon Nelson, Virginia Tech

Since 1976, MHEFI has awarded more than $2.5 million in scholarships and grants to students at colleges and universities in the United States and Canada.


