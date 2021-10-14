MHI announces 2021 Young Professionals Network award winners

MHI has announced the 2021 Young Professionals Network (YPN) Award winners. Winners were announced during the MHI Recognition Celebration at the 2021 MHI Annual Conference.



The Mentor Award is awarded to an MHI member who offers professional guidance, is a positive and inspiring role model, instills and nurtures talent, advocates for employees and supports their professional development and possesses a commitment to the company and its people. This year’s Mentor Award was presented to J.J. Swick from Open Sky Group.



The Outstanding Young Professional is awarded to an MHI member under the age of 40 who has displayed professional accomplishments and affiliations, effective leadership skills and contributions to their company and innovation at work or in the industry. This year’s Outstanding Young Professional award was presented to Sebastian Titze from BEUMER.



For more information about YPN, visit mhi.org/ypn.



