MHI cancels annual conference

MHI will now deliver a digital event

By

Due to the pandemic, for the first time in its 75-year history, MHI has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Annual Conference that was to be held in Orlando, Florida the week of October 12. MHI will now deliver a digital event including:
- Two Keynotes
- Roadmap 3.0 Transformation Age Panel
- Fall Industry Group and MHI Community Meetings.

Roadmap 3.0 Panel: Transformation Age: Shaping Your Future
October 6, 10:30-11:15 AM
The meetings will include a pre-event panel discussion on the U.S. Material Handling & Logistics Roadmap 3.0: Transformation Age: Shaping Your Future. The panel will be moderated by Roadmap 3.0 author Emmy Lou Burchette, Burchette & Associates and Thomas Boykin, Deloitte Consulting. Panelists include, Brett Wood, CEO of Toyota Material Handling, Melonee Wise, CEO of Fetch Robotics and Naras Eechambadi, CEO of Quaero.

Keynotes
October 12, 1:00-2:00 PM
Building Your Brand as a Leader and a Company During Challenging Economic Times
Dorie Clark, Branding Expert and author
Branding expert Dorie Clark will discuss how to cultivate a powerful professional reputation both as an individual leader and as a company. With the current global environment, now more than ever companies and professionals need to continue to reinvent themselves and ensure that others recognize their unique skills and abilities.

October 15, 1:00-2:00 PM
Risks and Opportunities Ahead: Strategies and Scenarios
Jason Schenker, President of Prestige Economics and the Chairman of The Futurist Institute
COVID-19 has created wildly high uncertainty for the economy, the job market, housing, financial markets, the 2020 election, and national security. Join MHI Partner Jason Schenker for a fast-paced review of the current state of these risks and an essential deep dive into the outlook ahead for material handling equipment manufacturing, supply chains, e-commerce and automation.

In the spirit of MHI’s mission of member value every day, this digital event will be offered at no charge. Registration information for these three sessions will be available online later this month. We look forward to seeing you online!

MHI Industry Group Meeting Update
MHI Industry Group and MHI Community meeting invitations will be sent directly to the members of those industry groups with call to digital meeting notifications by September 13th.


