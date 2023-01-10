MMH    Topics     Technology    Mobile & Wireless    Newcastle Systems    Newcastle Systems

Newcastle Systems moves to larger location to meet demand for its mobile powered carts

New space in n Amesbury, Mass., includes offices and a 40,000-square-foot warehouse

Newcastle Systems, a pioneer in the mobile powered industrial cart industry, has moved from Haverhill to a larger location in Amesbury, Massachusetts. Their new space includes offices and a 40,000-square-foot warehouse where they manufacture their award-winning carts used in various applications by front line workers in manufacturing, retail, and shipping and receiving.

According to Christine Wheeler, Newcastle’s Vice President of Marketing, “Because of the incredible return on investment as well as the ability to double employee productivity, 80% of Fortune 100 companies have now adopted mobile powered carts into their processes. We needed a larger, more modern space to meet this increased demand for our products.”

A privately-owned, Massachusetts-based company, Newcastle Systems has a long history of growth. In 2005, Newcastle began with tinkering in a basement by founder and CEO John O’Kelly, who believed that real-time mobile access to data would make warehouse workers wildly more efficient. After a year of long hours and design tweaks, the company became the first in the U.S. to introduce mobile powered industrial carts to support supply chain applications, bringing leading-edge efficiencies to the market. As demand increased for their products, the company moved first to Woburn in 2007, then to a larger location in MIddleton in 2010, then again to a yet larger location in Haverhill in 2015. In December, Newcastle moved to its largest facility to date located in Amesbury.

The company has continuously pioneered new technology developing the first swappable lithium battery system for industrial applications in 2016, as well as the most ergonomic mobile carts available. Today, it has 40 employees and serves some of the largest retailers, manufacturers and distributors in the world including Walmart, UPS, DHL, Wayfair, Tesla and Amazon.

Newcastle Systems is now fully operational in their new building located at 34 South Hunt Road, Amesbury, MA 01913, and their main office number remains the same at 781-935-3450.


