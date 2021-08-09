Nominations open for MHI Young Professional Network Awards

Every year MHI powers the MHI Young Professional Network Awards to recognize an outstanding job by MHI member company employees. There are two different categories for the awards: Outstanding Young Professional and Mentor. The 2021 winners will be announced during MHI’s Annual Conference on Oct. 3-6, 2021 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Outstanding Young Professional

Do you know someone within the industry who is under the age of 40 and has an impressive list of professional accomplishments, demonstrated effective leadership skills and has made a difference at their company? Nominate them today for the Outstanding Young Professional Award to recognize their hard work and dedication.



Mentor

Are you fortunate to have a mentor who is an inspiring role model, has offered professional guidance and advocates for and supports professional development for employees? Show your mentor how much they have had a positive impact on you by nominating them for the Mentor Award.

The winners for both awards will be announced at during the MHI Annual Conference on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at the Recognition Celebration. You can submit nominations here. The deadline to enter is Sunday, Aug. 15.



