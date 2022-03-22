MMH    Topics     Numina

Numina Group and Addverb Technologies enter strategic partnership to expand North American solutions

Pairing autonomous mobile robots with Real-Time Distribution Software, partnership aims at increased performance & higher accuracy for warehouse distribution operations

By

A Dynamo bot moving some cartons.
A Dynamo bot moving some cartons.

Today, automation solutions provider Addverb Technologies announced its strategic North American partner agreement with Numina Group, an industry-leading independent warehouse automation software developer and systems integrator. The agreement expands the deployment of Addverb’s mobile robots for automation solutions to North American warehouses and provides Numina Group’s customers access to additional innovative technology applications for faster and smarter warehouse order fulfillment automation, the partners explained.

Numina will start with Addverb’s Dynamo series of robots, which work collaboratively with human order pickers to increase efficiency. Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) are an attractive option for replacing or augmenting conventional conveyor-based systems because they are cost-effective and rival or surpass their efficiency, the partners stated. AMRs such as the Dynamo series can navigate multiple zones and pick points in the warehouse, transport products to a consolidated packing point, and increase safety measures by handling the heavy lifting - the robots can lift and transport up to 850 lbs in a single trip.

“Addverb Technologies offer a variety of solutions to fit any customer’s needs including fixed and flexible automation solutions running on our end-to-end AI-powered software platform,” says Sriram Sridhar, Chief Revenue Officer of Addverb Technologies USA Inc. “Together, we create a powerful offering that provides the best service and solutions to clients in the Americas market that need to improve order fulfillment throughput infrastructure using scalable and modular platforms.

When AMRs, like Addverb’s Dynamo Series, are paired with software solutions like Numina’s Real-Time Distribution Software (RTS), which uses voice commands to direct warehouse workers wearing mobile wearable computers and wireless headsets, warehouses can double their productivity to achieve peak performance and accuracy, according to the solution partners.

“The latest generation of autonomous mobile robots is the right technology for many fulfillment operations to reduce labor and achieve a high accuracy pick and pack process and provide a quick ROI,” says Dan Hanrahan, Numina Group’s founder and CEO. “Increasingly, Addverb’s expertise in robot-based hardware and software technologies will enable us to offer more customized solutions and choices for our customers.”

The companies will demonstrate their integrated solutions at MODEX 2022 in Atlanta from March 28 - 31. The Dynamo AMR will be in Numina’s Booth (#B1813) and Addverb’s Booth (#C8470), transporting and collaboratively batch picking orders in an optimized travel path. There are limited spots available for interviews and on-site product demonstrations.


Article Topics

News
Addverb Technologies
Autonomous Mobile Robots
Numina
Numina Group
Warehouse Execution Systems
   All topics

Numina News & Resources

Light-directed technology’s next act
Numina Group and Addverb Technologies enter strategic partnership to expand North American solutions
Cubing and Weighing: Right on the money
Voice Technology: From revolution to evolution
Numina Group Introduces RDS Batchbot to synchronize warehouse operations
Sam’s Beauty doubles its throughput with software barriers
Combining Voice Picking & AMRs to Gain Maximum Efficiency
More Numina

Latest in Materials Handling

Interact Analysis: poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
C-Suite Interview with Fancisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources