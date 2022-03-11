Pallet Logistics of America’s Lindsey Shean-Snowden joins NWPCA board

Pallet Logistics of America, a portfolio company of Silver Oak Services Partners and an asset-based pallet management services provider, today announced the appointment of Lindsey Shean-Snowden to the National Wooden Pallet & Container Association’s (NWPCA) 2022 Board of Directors.

Shean-Snowden is the General Manager of Valley Pallet, one of the PLA family of companies, and a second-generation pallet industry leader. Her father, Frank Shean, founder of Valley Pallet and Area Vice President at PLA, served on the NWPCA Board for nearly 10 years and as Chairman of the Board in 2020.

“Valley Pallet has been a member of the NWPCA for over two decades,” said Ms. Shean-Snowden. “Since joining Valley Pallet in 2010, it’s been my honor to serve on various Association committees and task forces, and I’m thrilled to now join the Board and continue my family’s legacy of service to the pallet industry.”

Shean-Snowden’s history of service includes chairing the NWPCA’s Industry Marketing committee since 2017, serving on the Fire Code task force, helping to develop the current NFPA and ICC codes for pallet storage, and serving on the Nature’s Packaging task force and committee, which developed one of the industry’s most useful resources to promote the positive environmental benefits of wood packaging. Ms. Shean-Snowden is also a past president of the Western Pallet Association’s Board of Directors.

“The PLA family of companies deeply values the work of the NWPCA on behalf of our industry,” said Kyle Otting, CEO of PLA. “Lindsey is the perfect fit given her history in the industry and the work she has done as part of various NWPCA committees. We’re proud of LindseyR#8217;s appointment to the Board and the expansion of our company’s industry leadership.”

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Pallet Logistics of America is a leading provider of recycled pallets and pallet management services, handling more than 40 million pallets per year for over 500 customers.



