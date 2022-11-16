MMH    Topics 

PECO Pallet opens new service depot in Mississauga

Expands resources in Ontario serving local retailers, grocery and beverage distributors with high-quality rental pallets supporting efficient supply chain operations

PECO Pallet, Inc., one of North America’s largest providers of rental pallet services to the beverage, grocery, and consumer products industries, announced today it has opened a new PECO service depot in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

It’s the third depot PECO has established to serve the greater Ontario area and the 11th location in Canada. It also will serve as PECO’s corporate headquarters for Canada. PECO’s North American network overall has some 90 service locations.
According to Lisa Vegso, PECO’s Chief Commercial Officer, the new Mississauga location will help expand capacity for Ontario shippers and has a full menu of services. The site will house pallet inventory and perform as a staging area for preparation and delivery of pallet orders to customers. It also will serve as a recovery, repair and maintenance location for returned rental pallets.

Pallets are the primary platform on which businesses stack, secure and ship products of all types in trucks, intermodal rail containers and other conveyance vehicles. PECO’s network serves a variety of business including big-box retailers, club stores, consumer products companies, grocers, agriculture, and local and regional distributors.

“We are excited to continue investing and growing our resources in Canada,” Vegso said. “It is a key market for our network and demonstrates our commitment to providing local and regional businesses with responsive, high-quality rental pallets, which their supply chains rely upon.”

The new Mississauga site is located at 7521 Tranmere Drive and has 50+ employees in various roles including customer service, sales and operations planning, maintenance and repair. As the business grows the company expects to hire more staff as well as increase investment in automation and equipment.
PECO Pallet operates North America’s second largest pallet rental network with some 90 pallet depots managing an inventory of some 23 million of its signature red, high-quality 9-block pallets.


About PECO Pallet, Inc. – Itasca, IL-based PECO Pallet is the North American leader in pallet rental services and provides tens of millions of its red block pallets to major grocery and consumer goods manufacturers in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. PECO Pallet’s tremendous growth over the last 25+ years reflects the company’s commitment to quality and service. Customers using PECO’s superior pallets experience less product damage, greater efficiency, improved safety, and significant cost savings. For more information about PECO Pallet, please


