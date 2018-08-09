PMMI placed in the Top 10 Best Manufacturing Associations to Work For

NAM’s Council of Manufacturing Associations Includes PMMI in Inaugural List of Best Manufacturing Associations to Work For

The next generation of put wall technology will enable customizable configurations to address the challenges of SKU proliferation and changing product and order profiles.
By ·

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, owner and producer of the PACK EXPO Portfolio of Tradeshows, was recognized yesterday with a Best Manufacturing Associations to Work For Award.

This survey-and-awards program by the National Association of Manufacturers’ (NAM) Council of Manufacturing Associations (CMA) in partnership with Best Companies Group was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers among manufacturing associations, benefiting the industry’s economy, workforce and businesses. The list is made up of PMMI along with nine other manufacturing associations that were honored at an award dinner last night.

“The NAM is proud to recognize and congratulate these outstanding associations for building exemplary work environments,” said Jay Timmons, President and CEO, NAM. “Manufacturing is about people, and that is just as true on the shop floor as it is in our associations and advocacy work. We’re dedicated to helping all of our CMA members identify best practices and learn from each other. Celebrating the best of the best helps all of us succeed.”

PMMI, a Reston, Virginia-based professional/trade show association (that connects the makers of goods with packaging and processing suppliers), boasts a comprehensive benefits package for their employees that includes generous savings programs, first-rate health insurance, flexible work schedules, ample personal time-off, substantial learning and development opportunities, multiple wellness initiatives and more.

Everyone on the PMMI team stands by the company’s cultural core values – commitment to service, pursuit of excellence, camaraderie, dependability and initiative.

“PMMI Staff are critical to the success of PMMI and without them, we would not be able to do what we do. Everyone on the PMMI team should be proud of this achievement. It’s truly a group effort,” says Jim Pittas, president & CEO, PMMI. “I think it is very important that PMMI continually finds innovative ways to move forward. While we always find ways to help the industry progress through our business drivers, media group offerings and trade shows, we are also always working to cultivate an innovative and progressive place to work by taking care of our employees and exemplifying our core values every day.”


Packaging · PMMI
The Power of the Put Wall – Seamless Omnichannel Fulfillment
Your 2019 Mobility Strategy: Creating a Plan for Device Security, Automation, OS Migration, and More
If you haven't already started creating a mobile strategy for 2019, join us to get started. If you have a mobile strategy in place, we'll be sharing our recommendations to make sure you've covered every aspect of devices, deployment, security, OS migration and more.
