Schaefer Plastics North America teams up with PVpallet to extend offerings

Schaefer Plastics North America, a leader in reusable packaging systems, announced today the exclusive distribution sales agreement with PVpallet, Inc. This strategic agreement extends market reach for both companies with Schaefer distributing the PVpallet Series X to both automotive and manufacturing market sectors and PVpallet distributing the Schaefer product line within the renewable energy industry.

“We are thrilled to align ourselves with a company that is also intensely focused on sustainability, innovation, and customer satisfaction,” stated Philip Schwarz, Co-founder and CEO of PVpallet, Inc. “Our agreement provides a tremendous opportunity to extend our footprint into other verticals and industries. Additionally, it enables us to extend our value to customers in the solar industry by offering an entire product line of reusable, waste-reducing containers that can be used to ship other equipment and BOP components,” continued Schwarz.

Through this agreement with Schaefer Plastics North America, PVpallet will continue to expand its product line and offer custom packaging solutions, including kitting and dunnage products—an exciting step forward as the leader in reusable shipping solutions for the solar industry, the partners stated.

The Series X will be marketed and sold under a different brand name for Schaefer Plastics North America. “We see a lot of potential with this agreement, and we’re continuing to bring value to our clients with products that are well suited to meet the needs of the market,” stated Andy Schumacher, Vice President of Packaging. “Our team will be working hard to introduce the Series X to the market this fall with a market launch this October at Pack Expo 2022,” stated Schumacher.

Schaefer Plastics North America provides reusable packaging, bulk bins, pallets, and dunnage material handling as well as waste technology solutions to businesses throughout North America. Schaefer Plastics North America is part of the SSI SCHAEFER Group, which is headquartered in Neunkirchen, Germany, and designs and manufacturers innovative intralogistics storage and picking solutions for all types of industries. PVpallet offers the industry’s first recyclable, reusable, collapsible, expandable pallet system designed to ship and protect solar PV modules.



